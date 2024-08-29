This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have not made the best start to life in the Championship following last season's promotion from League One, and have lost two of their opening three games in the second tier, while the Rams were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by League Two Barrow via a penalty shootout.

As the summer transfer window nears its end, Rams boss Paul Warne is on the hunt for a new striker in an effort to retain the club's Championship status.

The latest name to be linked with a move to Pride Park is Preston North End forward Will Keane, who the Rams have enquired about, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Ireland international only joined North End from Wigan Athletic last summer, but he could be on the move again, with Warne's men keen on his services, while Football Insider have reported that both West Brom and Wrexham have submitted bids for the 31-year-old.

Reaction given as Rams enquire for Keane

Football League World's Rams fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, said: "I'd be happy with any potential signing right now, we're that desperate for a striker right now, so if he comes in, he can only make us better because what we have right now isn't going to cut it in the Championship.

"He's over 30, which isn't ideal, but beggars can't be choosers, and he has got Championship pedigree.

"He scored double figures for the last two seasons.

"I think his last four seasons he's hit double figures as well, so he clearly knows where the back of the net is.

"Ideally, we'd want someone a bit younger, but he's an experienced striker, and I think he would be better than what we've already got, so I would be happy to get him, albeit he wouldn't be my first choice.

"But at the moment, we just need to get bodies in the door, before the transfer window ends, so I'd be happy to have him."

Keane could produce the goods for Derby

As alluded to by Shaun, Keane has established himself as a goalscorer at Championship level in recent years, and could therefore help the Rams in their quest for second tier survival.

Last campaign, the former Manchester United youngster hit 13 goals in 38 league appearances for North End, which is a thoroughly decent return.

Will Keane 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 38 Starts 32 Goals 13 Assists 13

Furthermore, he also managed 12 goals in 43 Championship outings for Wigan during the 2022/23 campaign, despite the fact that the Latics were relegated at the end of that season, which demonstrates his ability to perform well even for an out of form side, an ability the Rams may need him to maintain if they do secure his signature.

But while Keane could bolster the Rams' chances of avoiding the drop, they face competition from the likes of West Brom, who landed a play-off spot last season and could view the Irishman as a suitable replacement for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who joined Coventry City earlier in the summer.

Furthermore, North End themselves may not be willing to let go of a forward who has already scored one goal in just two appearances so far this campaign.