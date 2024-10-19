This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland supporters have been enjoying the 2024/25 Championship season so far, as the Black Cats sit top of the table having played nine games.

But the Stadium of Light faithful haven't always had it easy in recent years, as the North East outfit faced back-to-back relegations in 2017 and 2018 which saw the club drop from the Premier League down to League One.

The Black Cats subsequently endured four seasons in the third tier, before a long awaited play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers in 2022.

Luke O'Nien, who Sunderland signed from Wycombe, somewhat ironically, for an undisclosed fee back in 2018, played a key role in the club's promotion season, and continues to excel for the men in red and white at Championship level.

Luke O'Nien 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 43 Starts 43 Tackles won 39 Tackles won % 60.0 Duels won 207 Duels won % 62.7 Aerial duels won 80 Aerial duels won % 59.7 Pass accuracy % 88.5 Assists 0 Goals 2

Sunderland fan pundit delivers O'Nien admission

When Football League World asked our Black Cats fan pundit, Wayne Doran, if there was a player the club signed without much fanfare, but who turned out to be a great signing, he said: "One example of a player who we kind of signed without a big fanfare, or hype, was Luke O'Nien.

"When we signed him in 2018 from Wycombe, there wasn't really much noise around him.

"He came from a lower league background, (he) wasn't seen as a marquee signing.

"But he has since become a fan favourite and a key part of the team.

"He's versatile, he can play in multiple positions, he's been invaluable for that over the years, he's been played as a right-back, centre-back, centre-midfielder, and left-back when needed.

"That's made him a crucial player.

"He's got incredible work rate, he's 100% every game, he's now become a fans' favourite and a manager's favourite.

"He embodies the kind of commitment that all Sunderland fans love, he works tirelessly for the team.

"On the pitch, I'd say he's one of the team's most consistent performers.

"In the last couple of years he's been made captain as well, (he's) got good leadership on and off the pitch, he's the ultimate professional and his attitude is one of the key factors that's helped him maintain that positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

"He's also constantly improved.

"When we signed him in League One, we didn't know if he could make the step-up to the Championship, but he's more than done that.

"He's got a great work ethic, leadership, he's now a Sunderland captain.

"Luke O'Nien, a fantastic servant and a fantastic signing."

O'Nien has exceeded expectations at Sunderland

When the Black Cats signed O'Nien following relegation from the Championship back in 2018, they may have had promotion back to the second tier, which eventually came in 2022, in mind.

But what no one at the Stadium of Light could have anticipated upon his signature is that he would go on to become a successful player at the top end of the Championship a few years down the line, having played in the National League South for Wealdstone as recently as the 2014/15 season.

To date, the 29-year-old has never made fewer than 35 appearances in a single season across all competitions for the Black Cats, which shows how much of a reliable player he is.

It is no wonder that Wayne and fellow Sunderland supporters regard O'Nien so highly, and this season he has the potential to lead his club all the way to the Premier League.