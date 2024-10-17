This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are absolutely flying in the Championship this season, and sit top of the league after nine games played, courtesy of six wins, one draw and two losses.

New boss Regis Le Bris has instilled an attacking brand of football at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats are reaping the rewards as they have scored more league goals than any of their second tier rivals.

But while the North East outfit are enjoying a successful season so far, one player who has not tasted much action is defender Leo Hjelde, who signed for the club from fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds United last January.

After making 11 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last term, the Norway Under-21 international has not yet been selected in the second tier by Le Bris this campaign, although he did make an appearance in the EFL Cup back in August as his side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Preston.

Leo Hjelde 2023/24 Sunderland stats Appearances 12 Starts 11 Minutes played 906 Tackles won % 73.3 Duels won % 52.8 Aerial duels won % 57.1 Goals 0

Sunderland fan pundit makes Hjelde admission

Football League World asked our Black Cats fan pundit, Wayne Doran, what he has made of Hjelde since his arrival from Leeds so far, and whether he should be loaned out.

Wayne said: "Leo Hjelde's arrival from Leeds brought a little bit of excitement, especially given his reputation as a really good young defender.

"But his impact at Sunderland has kind of been a bit mixed if I'm honest.

"He has shown some flashes of brilliance, especially in his debut against Middlesbrough last season.

"He looked solid, his positioning was good, he was composed on the ball, but since then, he's been average at best, looking a bit weak in the tackle, and a bit short of pace.

"He's not took his chance when he has been given the chance to play.

"As we know, the Championship is a physical and fast-paced and while Hjelde has good technical ability, I think he still lacks that physicality to compete at this level.

"We do have other better defensive options as well, the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese, Chris Mepham all ahead of him at the minute, so he's probably fourth or fifth choice at centre-half.

"His only chance would be if Dennis Cirkin got injured, I think, at left-back, and he may get some game-time there.

"But at the minute, he has no chance of starting.

"Given his age, at only 21 and still developing, a loan move might make sense if he's not getting the minutes.

"A loan to a team where he can play week in, week out would help him develop and get the attributes he needs to play in the Championship.

"However, with us having a lack of cover at left-back, Regis Le Bris may prefer to keep him as a back-up this season, depending on the depth of the squad."

A loan move could be best for Hjelde

As summarised by Wayne, the best way forward for Hjelde, in terms of his own development, would be a loan move away from the Stadium of Light.

While the Back Cats currently look like a side who are capable of securing an automatic promotion spot come the end of the campaign, Hjelde is currently struggling for playing time.

This would suggest that, unless Le Bris feels as though the former Leeds man is a useful squad option, he should be sent out on loan in January in order to earn more minutes elsewhere.