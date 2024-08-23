This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are vying for an immediate Premier League return, and the Blades have made a positive start upon their Championship return, with a victory over Preston North End followed by a draw with a perseverant QPR side.

But as the transfer window nears its end, Chris Wilder's men are looking to sign Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with West Brom last campaign, but face competition from fellow promotion chasers Burnley, according to Alan Nixon.

Both the Clarets and the Blades are looking to bolster their options in wide areas, while respected journalist Nixon has also reported that the Championship duo are interested in Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento, who also spent time on loan at the Baggies last season, as well as with eventual promotion winners Ipswich Town.

Blades fan pundit reacts to Johnston transfer news

FLW's Blades fan pundit, Jimmy from the Blades Ramble YouTube channel, said: "Mikey Johnston I really like.

"I saw him a couple of times live, when West Brom were on TV last season.

"He's a walking highlight reel, isn't he?

"Or he certainly was for West Brom, some of the goals he scored just showed the talent that he's got.

"I think there's a deal potentially there to be done, with Auston Trusty involved, if rumours are to be correct.

"I'd be really happy with Mikey Johnston coming in.

"He gives us balance on the left-hand side, he gives us headaches in terms of Gus Hamer has to be in the team, but where does he go?

"Because he's currently playing on the left, which isn't his strongest position.

"He gives Chris Wilder some really interesting headaches.

"In terms of Sarmiento, would I prefer him?

"I wouldn't be upset with Sarmiento by any means, but he would be my second choice to Mikey Johnston at the moment, and Burnley can have whichever one we choose not to go for."

Johnston would be a statement signing for the Blades

If Wilder and co are able to bring Johnston to Bramall Lane amid competition from Scott Parker's Clarets, it would showcase just how serious the South Yorkshire side are about sealing promotion back to the Premier League come the end of the campaign.

The Celtic man proved his class during his spell on loan with the Baggies during the second half of last season, as he scored seven goals and produced one assist in just 18 appearances and 15 starts.

Mikey Johnston 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 18 Starts 15 Pass accuracy % 84.5 Chances created 21 Expected assists (xA) 2.01 Assists 1 Shots 23 Shots on target 13 Expected goals (xG) 3.01 Goals 7

As a left-winger, the Ireland international has the ability to cut inside onto his right foot and shoot with devastating consequences, as proven by his stunning effort during the Baggies' 2-2 draw with QPR back in March.

If the Blades do beat the Clarets to Johnston's signature, they will have one of the most threatening attacks in the Championship at their disposal, spearheaded by the ever dangerous Kieffer Moore, while former Coventry City star man Callum O'Hare boasts real cutting edge from attacking midfield.

Combining Johnston with the threat of Moore and O'Hare as well as the previously mentioned Hamer would provide Wilder with an attack which would strike fear into many second tier defences.