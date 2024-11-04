This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

League One Huddersfield Town fell victim to an FA Cup first round shock on Friday night, as the Terriers lost 1-0 at National League Tamworth.

The fifth tier side took the lead shortly before half-time, when Terriers goalkeeper Chris Maxwell failed to deal with a long throw-in from the hosts, and instead diverted the ball into his own net.

The West Yorkshire outfit failed to recover from this setback and were subject to one of the biggest FA Cup upsets of the season so far, while any hopes they had of a third round meeting with a Premier League giant will have to wait for at least another season.

Following their side's defeat at the hands of inferior opposition, Terriers supporters voiced their displeasure on Friday night, as they booed Michael Duff's team off the field of play following the final whistle.

Club owner and chairman, Kevin Nagle, wrote on X: "Rough day for both my teams.

"SRFC (California based USL club Sacramento Republic FC) knocked out of the playoffs on penalty kicks, Town knocked out by Tamworth.

"Nothing I can say to paper over either result, just wanted supporters on both sides of the pond to know that I see you, and you deserve better.

"Now back to work."

But one displeased Terriers supporter replied: "Do you truly understand English football???

"You need to spend time here and fully on board."

To which Nagle responded: "Let’s offer a bit of clarity.

"It’s safe to say that not all your best starting 11 played the match together.

"Look back on the preceding 5 matches to get a somewhat better feel for what that looks like.

"That does not even take into consideration injured players who will be back in the next 30-60 days.

"It was a horrible result and no excuse (hats off to the competition) but we should NOT be booing our players and manager and telling them to FO after the match.

"Let’s stick together.

"Whether you want to believe it or not, there will be better days.

"Let’s move on and not dwell on it.

"Thanks."

Terriers fan pundit responds to Nagle's social media activity

Football League World asked our Terriers fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, his thoughts following Nagle's social media activity after his club's defeat at Tamworth.

Graeme said: "I don't have an issue with it.

"I think he's doing it his way, he's decided he wants to communicate with the fans in that way, and I suppose with him being the other side of the pond, as it were, it's easier for him to do it in that way, and at least then he's seen as being involved and visible.

"It's his way, I think, of showing interest from afar because he spends most of his time, of course, over in the States.

"So, I have no issue with him doing that, and actually I do think it's fine for him to call it out.

"I've never booed the team that I follow, never, never would.

"I just don't think it's helpful or appropriate, but obviously, everyone has their right to choose how they interact after a defeat.

"I do think that these days fans can seem a little entitled, and hurling abuse or booing and jeering players is just not, I don't think, ever going to actually achieve anything.

"I've seen footage of other clubs where their players are at the train station or whatever and on the way home after a match and just getting dogs' abuse.

"I think I saw some footage from an Everton match recently when that happened, and I just don't really understand what the purpose is, what the desired goal of that behaviour is.

"If I were a chairman, I'd want to call it out as well.

"Fans have a right to voice concerns or be a dissenting voice, but there's ways and means.

"Ultimately, no player goes out not wanting to do a good job, and so we have to remember they're human too.

"That might sound a bit wishy-washy, but they're people as well, who want to go and do a good day's work, and then come home and, with sport, everyone wants to win, no one wants to lose, losing's rubbish.

"I think that he's entitled to express himself as he chooses too, and I think that his passion is refreshing.

"His willingness to lay it all out there is refreshing, and I don't have a problem with it, but I know that others do and that's their prerogative."

Terriers have a big opportunity to get supporters back onside

Perhaps it is no surprise that the Terriers faithful were upset by their side's FA Cup defeat, at the hands of a Tamworth side who were plying their trade in the National League North last season, while Town were in the Championship.

But Duff's men are going well in the league, and have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run in League One, which has included three wins, such as a 2-0 triumph over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley last month.

If the Terriers are able to defeat a lowly Crawley Town on Saturday, and other results also go their way, then they could be in the play-off places by the end of next weekend.

League One standings 04/11 Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham 12 12 29 2 Wycombe 12 10 26 3 Wrexham 13 11 25 4 Mansfield 12 6 24 5 Lincoln 13 4 24 6 Bolton 13 3 23 7 Huddersfield 13 7 22

Such an eventuality would get supporters behind their team once more, as the club's main goal is to make a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.