Highlights Liverpool striker Layton Stewart is set to join Championship club Preston North End on a permanent basis.

Reports suggest that Stewart is set to sign a three-year deal at Deepdale.

Other EFL clubs, such as Barnsley, Blackpool and Northampton were linked with a loan move for Stewart earlier this summer.

With just under two weeks until the Championship campaign gets underway, transfer rumours and moves across the division are bound to ramp up in the coming weeks.

One move, for example, that looks set to be close to being completed, is one between Premier League side Liverpool and Championship outfit Preston North End.

Reports suggest Reds striker Layton Stewart is set to join North End on a permanent basis this summer.

Layton Stewart to Preston North End latest

The above is according to a recent report from Football Insider, who have also claimed to know the length of the potential deal.

Their report reveals that Stewart is set to sign a three-year deal at Deepdale.

An announcement of the 20-year-old's signing for the club is said to be imminent.

Who is Layton Stewart?

As touched upon above, Layton Stewart is a young striker currently on the books at Liverpool, although that looks set to change imminently.

Interestingly, if the move does go through, it will be the first time Stewart will have played away from Anfield since joining the club as a youth player.

The 2-year-old has a strong goalscoring record for the youth sides, too, netting 27 goals in 25 matches for the club's under 18's according to Transfermarkt, and 15 in 34 for the under-21 side.

Stewart has also made his senior debut for Liverpool last season.

The young forward featured for 66 minutes in the third round of the EFL Cup versus Derby County.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe is keen to add to his forward options.

Liverpool ran out 3-2 winners on penalties that night.

How long does Layton Stewart have left on his Liverpool contract?

With this being a permanent deal, the amount of time that Stewart has left on his contract at the club could affect the amount Preston North End have to pay.

Stewart does not see his current deal at Anfield expire any time soon, either, with his deal currently set to run until 2025.

If it were to run out in 2024, it's possible that Preston could have saved slightly when it comes to a potential transfer fee.

Were there any other clubs interested in signing Layton Stewart?

Of course, if Preston do sign Stewart this summer, they were certainly not the only club to have shown interest in the young forward.

Earlier this month, for example, the 20-year-old was being touted for a loan move to the EFL, with three sides reported to have been chasing his temporary signature.

Those clubs were said to be Barnsley, Blackpool and Northampton, according to Football Insider.

Is Layton Stewart a good signing for Preston North End?

It's certainly an interesting addition to the forward options at Deepdale if Stewart arrives permanently.

Last season, Preston dipped into the loan market for young strikers, but making an investment and bringing one in permanently could be of benefit in the long run.

Given Stewart's lack of senior experience, it may take him a little bit of time to adjust to Championship football, but with Emil Riis and Will Keane on the books already, this settling in period should not be a problem.