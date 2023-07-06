Middlesbrough have completed the signing of 18-year-old Rav van den Berg on a four-year contract from Dutch Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle.

The centre-back helped Zwolle regain their Eredivisie status after being a part of their promotion winning side last campaign, and Boro have beaten off impressive competition to secure his services.

Who is Rav van den Berg?

Van Den Berg, who celebrates his 19th birthday on July 7th, has had a fine start to his professional career at the Dutch club, making his senior debut towards the end of the 2020/21 season in a 2-1 against Vitesse Arnhem after being a part of the club's first team set-up since the age of 15.

The youngster was also touted with move to top Dutch clubs prior to making his first team debut at the 'Bluefingers'. He has also represented his country at every youth level between the Under 15's and Under 20s age groups. The defender is primarily used as a centre-back but can play across defence, which will offer Michael Carrick another dimension with his versatility.

Van den Berg also has existing connections to English football, with his older brother Sepp currently at Liverpool, and will be a familiar name to Championship club supporters from his loan spell at Preston North End two seasons ago.

Why did Rav van den Berg choose Middlesbrough?

Since the first links surfaced between the defender and a potential move to the Riverside Stadium, it has been stated that the main attraction of a move to the Championship club was down to the game time and development Michael Carrick can offer.

The Teeside Gazette report that Boro scouts have extensively watched the defender's performances across the last season as he won promotion from the Eerste Divisie, and were left extremely impressed and felt that he could handle the pressures and quality that opposition attacks will provide in the Championship, as well as the gruelling demands of three games in a week on multiple occasions.

The latter of those factors has been evident with a number of players since Carrick took the Boro job last October, transforming the side from a relegation battle to play-off semi-finalists, and the club will continue to find ways to move forward. This signing fits the profile of player Carrick has targeted so far this window, with young Brentford midfielder Alex Gilbert already a confirmed signing, as well as reports of Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers making a move to the North East.

Van Den Berg has been on the radar of many big clubs in European competition this transfer window as he entered the final year of his contract at PEC Zwolle. The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and AS Roma, as well as the aforementioned Brentford, were also interested in striking a deal with the Dutch side, but couldn't offer as much imminent development as Boro.

What does this signing tell us about Middlesbrough's philosophy?

This signing continues Middlesbrough's way of looking to develop players even further through their career, and despite being so young, it's evident that so much faith and trust will be put in Van Den Berg in a bid to make him a leading Championship player.

The fact so many big clubs were linked will excite the Boro faithful into believing that Carrick has unearthed a gem with this signing, and his development across the season as Boro look to compete for promotion again will be a fascinating watch.