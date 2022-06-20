Terms of expected Burnley departure outlined as 29-year-old’s exit lingers

Burnley are expecting to see Wout Weghorst depart Turf Moor this summer on loan.

Weghorst only arrived in Lancashire in January 2022, yet Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League back into the Championship has heightened the chance of an exit.

The 29-year-old has already outlined how he expects to move on, despite the appointment of Vincent Kompany as the club’s new boss.

In a report from the Burnley Express, it’s been confirmed that Weghorst’s departure this summer is likely to be on loan rather than permanent.

It’s been claimed by Lancashire Live that Weghorst is attracting interest from Turkey, with Besiktas linked.

Weghorst was signed for a reported £12m and has three years to run on his deal at Turf Moor, seeing him through until the summer of 2025.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

The Dutch international only scored twice in 20 appearances for Burnley after arriving from Wolfsburg, as well as registering a further three assists.

Signed as Chris Wood’s direct replacement, the striker’s goals were not enough to keep Burnley in the top-flight, with relegation confirmed on the final day of the season following defeat to Newcastle United, combined with Leeds United’s win at Brentford.

The Verdict

The obvious ideal situation for Burnley this summer would have been to oversee Weghorst’s permanent departure.

Yet, given his lack of impact at Turf Moor, it’s hard to imagine they would be recouping anything like the £12m they spent on him.

So, in that sense, a loan seems sensible, allowing the striker to move to Turkey (or elsewhere), bang in the goals and earn the club a greater fee further down the line.

Thoughts? Let us know!