Tension between West Brom and West Ham grows over handing of player

West Ham United are unhappy with West Bromwich Albion for the way they have managed Grady Diangana’s injury, according to Football Insider.

Diangana has been a key player for the Baggies in their bid for automatic promotion this term, scoring five goals and chipping in with six assists since arriving on loan from West Ham in the summer.

The creative midfielder missed nearly a month of first-team action after the 3-2 win over Birmingham due to a hamstring injury, but United chose not to recall him from his loan spell at the Hawthorns.

Diangana made his return to Slaven Bilic’s starting line-up against Stoke City towards the end of January, but he limped off after only four minutes due to a reoccurring problem with his hamstring.

The 21-year-old has since been out of action for Albion, with Bilic’s side dropping down to second in the Championship table and sitting six points clear of third with nine games left to play.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are furious with the way in which West Brom have managed Diangana’s injury, and how they brought him back prematurely after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Diangana is closing in on a return to first-team action, with the winger recently returning to training ahead of this weekend’s clash with local rivals Birmingham City.

The Verdict

Diangana’s absence has been a blow for the Baggies, but thankfully, the likes of Filip Krovinovic and Callum Robinson have emerged as key players and have more than stepped up to the plate.

West Ham have every right to be unhappy with Albion’s treatment of Diangana, though, as they only want what’s best for the player.

It’s disappointing how he’s been unable to play as many games as they would have wanted due to injury, but that’s football.