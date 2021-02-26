Tendayi Darikwa sends three-word message to Nottingham Forest ahead of Derby clash

Nottingham Forest travel to Pride Park this evening for the second instalment of this season’s East Midlands Derby.

Both sides played out a 1-1 draw when they last played back in October at the City Ground, as Lyle Taylor cancelled out Martyn Waghorn’s opener for the Rams.

It’s fair to say both teams have endured underwhelming campaigns this season, with them both struggling in the lower reaches of the Championship table.

However, they have since enjoyed a mini-resurgence and have pulled away from the relegation zone nicely as Forest sit in 16th, and Derby in 18th.

As the hype builds ahead of tonight’s fixture, plenty of former players and pundits have been sending their well-wishes and former Reds defender Tendayi Darikwa has got involved.

Darikwa, 28, left the City Ground for Wigan Athletic in League One in January and he’s sent a message to his former employers.

Darikwa’s time at Nottingham Forest was mixed, he struggled with various injury niggles and found it hard to maintain a regular starting berth when fit.

However, he left on good terms and it appears he’ll be rooting for his former club ahead of tonight’s big match at Pride Park.