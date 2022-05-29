Tendayi Darikwa sends Nottingham Forest message of support ahead of Huddersfield Town promotion showdown

Nottingham Forest are 90 minutes away from a Premier League return, with only Huddersfield Town standing in Steve Cooper’s way of City Ground folklore.

Cooper has overseen a stunning turnaround at Forest since taking charge, leading the Reds from the foot of the Championship table to the play-off final.

Today, they take on Huddersfield for a place in the Premier League – a division that Forest haven’t played in since 1999.

Ahead of the game, as you might imagine, there’s been a sea of support on social media for Forest.

Included in that has been current Wigan defender, Tendayi Darikwa, who was formerly of Forest before he made the move to Lancashire.

He took to Twitter to send his message to his former club:

All the best today @NFFC wish you the best of luck 🤞🏽🔴 — Tendayi Darikwa (@TendayiDarikwa) May 29, 2022

Forest finished the regular season sitting fourth in the table, whilst Huddersfield were third.

The pair have faced each other three times this season, with Forest winning twice and Huddersfield once.

One of those Forest victories came in the game prior to Cooper taking charge at the City Ground, whilst the other was in the FA Cup, as Forest came from behind to set up a quarter final clash with Liverpool.

The Verdict

There’s going to be big support for Forest at Wembley today, whilst around the country that’s going to be matched by people associated with the club.

Darikwa is amongst a sea of former Forest players that tried and failed to achieve what the class of 2021/22 have, but there’s no bitterness, he wants to see them get the job done today.

His thoughts are likely to be echoed by many former teammates, too.

