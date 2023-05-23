Former Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa took to social media to share an emotional message with supporters after his departure was confirmed.

Darikwa will leave the Latics this summer following their relegation from the Championship, ending his two-and-a-half year stay at the club.

The 31-year-old arrived at the DW Stadium from Nottingham Forest in January 2021, helping them escape relegation from League One in his first season before captaining them to the third tier title the following year.

Darikwa remained a regular this campaign but was unable to prevent the club dropping back down to League One and he departs after making 116 appearances during his time in Lancashire.

Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Ryan Nyambe, Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards are also leaving when their contract expire this summer, while loanees Omar Rekik, Martin Kelly, Miguel Azeez, Christ Tiehi, Danel Sinani and Ashley Fletcher will all return to their parent clubs.

The Latics finished bottom of the Championship this season and will start next season in League One with a four point deduction after once again failing to pay the player's wages on time this month.

What did Tendayi Darikwa say?

After news of his exit was announced, Darikwa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on his stint at the DW Stadium and thanking the fans for their support.

What next for Tendayi Darikwa?

It was always going to be difficult for the Latics to keep hold of Darikwa this summer and given the club's financial situation, it is no surprise to see many out-of-contract players depart.

There is no doubt it is a concerning time for the club and it is already looking tough for them to mount a promotion challenge in what will be an incredibly competitive League One next season with a points deduction and further punishments possible for any further late payments of wages.

Darikwa has been an excellent servant to the club and his leadership qualities were vital in the Latics avoiding relegation to League Two and their remarkable title win the following season.

He has won two previous promotions in his career with Chesterfield and Burnley and he will likely have no shortage of suitors this summer from clubs in the Championship and League One.

But Darikwa will be a huge loss to the Latics and as he says, it is important that club resolve their off-the-field issues to give them the best possible chance of a second tier return.