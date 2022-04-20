Tendayi Darikwa reacts to events in Wigan Athletic’s draw against Ipswich Town

Wigan came away from Ipswich with a point last night after a 2-2 draw with the Tractor Boys.

The Latics took the lead just before half-time with Will Keane scoring their first goal.

However, Ipswich levelled the scores in the second half with Conor Chaplin scoring in the 61st minute.

Ipswich then went on to lead with Sam Morsy.

However, as time was running out for the Latics, Keane struck again scoring against his former side in the 86th minute to help his side salvage a point from the game.

Wigan captain Tendayi Darikwa took to Instagram to celebrate the win as he posted a picture of himself alongside the caption: “Showed our character to leave with something, 3 more.”

With all three of the top sides failing to win, the Latics remain top of the league and five points clear of Rotherham United with three more games to go.

Leam Richardson’s side will have to keep their intensity high in their final run of games given how tight it is at the top of the league and as it stands Wigan themselves, Rotherham United and MK Dons can all still achieve automatic promotion.

The Verdict:

At this stage of the season, Wigan would have preferred to come away with all three points as it would’ve extended the space between themselves at the top of the table and Rotherham in second.

However given they were losing going into the final ten minutes of the game, Darikwa makes a great point about the character it shows in the team.

Furthermore, this attitude from the players is something that will help them in their final three games as they look to grind out results however they can to secure automatic promotion.

Of course the Latics will be eager to go up as Champions but with two automatic promotion spots still available to three sides, they will no doubt be doing all they can just to ensure they occupy one of these at the end of the season and do have to partake in the play-offs.