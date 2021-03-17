Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

'Tells it like it is', 'Gives me faith in him' – Many Ipswich fans are praising Paul Cook for his comments following Fleetwood defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Paul Cook hasn’t had a good time of things so far since being appointed as manager of Ipswich Town, and their play-off chances in League One are fading away fast.

The ex-Wigan man has took charge of four games since his arrival in Suffolk, and has managed to win just once – that being a narrow home victory against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Cook has also led them to a draw with promotion-contending Lincoln City, but two defeats have also occurred – 0ne of them coming last night against Fleetwood Town.

The Tractor Boys were comfortably beaten by the Cod Army despite having the majority of the possession, with Callum Connolly’s ninth-minute goal added to by young striker Ged Garner in the second half.

Ipswich had eight shots with three on target but couldn’t find the back of the net, with the likes of Kayden Jackson and Troy Parrott – who scored his first EFL goal against Plymouth – failing to fire.

Speaking after the game, Cook seemed less-than pleased with what he saw, but refused to be irate as that’s ‘not what the players need’.

Cook also said that the dip in performances have been ‘alarming’ but any in house truths that will be aired will be behind closed doors.

This attitude has pleased Ipswich fans, who seem happy despite the result that there’s a manager in charge that has a cool head and isn’t providing the same soundbites as before.


