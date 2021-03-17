‘Tells it like it is’, ‘Gives me faith in him’ – Many Ipswich fans are praising Paul Cook for his comments following Fleetwood defeat

Paul Cook hasn’t had a good time of things so far since being appointed as manager of Ipswich Town, and their play-off chances in League One are fading away fast.

The ex-Wigan man has took charge of four games since his arrival in Suffolk, and has managed to win just once – that being a narrow home victory against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Cook has also led them to a draw with promotion-contending Lincoln City, but two defeats have also occurred – 0ne of them coming last night against Fleetwood Town.

The Tractor Boys were comfortably beaten by the Cod Army despite having the majority of the possession, with Callum Connolly’s ninth-minute goal added to by young striker Ged Garner in the second half.

Ipswich had eight shots with three on target but couldn’t find the back of the net, with the likes of Kayden Jackson and Troy Parrott – who scored his first EFL goal against Plymouth – failing to fire.

Speaking after the game, Cook seemed less-than pleased with what he saw, but refused to be irate as that’s ‘not what the players need’.

Cook also said that the dip in performances have been ‘alarming’ but any in house truths that will be aired will be behind closed doors.

This attitude has pleased Ipswich fans, who seem happy despite the result that there’s a manager in charge that has a cool head and isn’t providing the same soundbites as before.

This is what we need, he says it and clearly sees it how it is. These players will need to gain some consistency or they will struggle to continue steady cruising as bang average. We as a club want a bit more then that — Owen Pilborough (@OwenPilborough8) March 16, 2021

More the I hear the more I like — Bettsy (@m_bettsy) March 17, 2021

Good interview. Tells it like it is. — Sam Pitt (@SamPitt44599921) March 17, 2021

Refreshing interview. Saying it how it is — Tom (@TomMollatt) March 16, 2021

I think we've got ourselves a top manager,he will get it right. — Andy Maynard (@AndyMaynard1) March 17, 2021

“The inconsistency is our consistency”, couldn’t have said it better myself! — Iain Taylor (@Iain_Taylor8) March 16, 2021

Well said PC. One thing for sure, he’s got a busy summer ahead. Get your cheque book ready Marcus 👀 — Tony Page (@ketton_itfc) March 17, 2021

Basically he’s having a massive clear out in the summer! — matty sysum (@sysydicy) March 17, 2021

I like Paul Cook. These are good, sensible words. This gives me faith in him as our manager. https://t.co/WsXnzIfW5b — SuperFrans (@Super__Frans) March 16, 2021

The only positive from tonight is this interview makes no excuses #itfc https://t.co/BtGhYl3E3z — Jack Prentice (@JPrentice8) March 17, 2021