Southampton take on Norwich City at St Mary's in the Championship on Saturday.

The Saints enjoyed an excellent start to life back in the second tier following their relegation from the Premier League last season as they beat newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough on Friday night.

Southampton took the lead in the eighth minute when Nathan Tella's strike deflected in off Adam Armstrong, but despite dominating the first half, they could not find a second goal and they were punished when the Owls equalised shortly after the break through Lee Gregory.

The game had looked set to end in a draw, but the Saints won it with three minutes remaining when James Ward-Prowse set up Che Adams, who slotted home to seal all three points for Russell Martin's side.

However, the Saints crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 defeat to League Two side Gillingham at Priestfield on Tuesday night.

Norwich also enjoyed a positive start to the campaign as they beat Hull City 2-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Liam Delap capitalised on some poor defending from the hosts to give the Tigers the lead in the 17th minute, but the Canaries turned the game around with Jonathan Rowe equalising in first-half stoppage time before Adam Idah won it in the 96th minute.

Southampton are set to be without captain Ward-Prowse this weekend, with the 28-year-old closing in on a £30 million move to West Ham United, while Martin says Romeo Lavia is unlikely to start amid transfer interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how the Saints could line up against the Canaries.

GK - Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu looks set to be the number one goalkeeper at St Mary's this season.

The 21-year-old faces competition from Alex McCarthy and new signing Joe Lumley, but he will retain his place between the sticks this weekend.

RB - Kyle Walker-Peters

After Tino Livramento's departure to Newcastle, Walker-Peters is Martin's first-choice right-back.

Walker-Peters impressed at Hillsborough last Friday night, putting a solid defensive performance and looking a threat going forward.

CB - Jan Bednarek

Bednarek has been a regular for Southampton since being recalled from his loan spell at Aston Villa in January.

The Poland international has proven his ability at Premier League level and he is an excellent option to have in the Championship.

CB - Jack Stephens

Stephens spent last season on loan with Bournemouth, but he is set to play a key role for the Saints this season after signing a new two-year contract at the club last week.

Martin has confirmed that Stephens is in line to take over as club captain after Ward-Prowse's departure and he will partner Bednarek at the heart of defence against the Canaries.

LB - Ryan Manning

Manning followed Martin to St Mary's from Swansea City this summer.

The 27-year-old scored five goals and registered 10 assists in 46 appearances for the Swans last season and he will be an integral part of Martin's plans this campaign.

CM: Shea Charles

It seems like Ward-Prowse has played his last game for the Saints, meaning Martin is facing a tough decision on who to replace him with this weekend.

Stuart Armstrong could come into the midfield, but Charles is the obvious candidate after joining the club from Manchester City this summer for a fee of £10.5 million, which could rise to £15 million.

CM: Will Smallbone

After returning from his loan spell at Stoke City, Smallbone looks set to be regular starter for Southampton this season.

The Saints rejected a £7 million bid from newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United for Smallbone this week and they will be determined to keep hold of him.

RW: Nathan Tella

Southampton are reportedly keen to tie Tella down to a new contract amid interest from Burnley, who have had a £9 million bid rejected for the winger.

Tella spent last season on loan with the Clarets, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 45 appearances to help Vincent Kompany's side to the Championship title, but their offer fell significantly short of the Saints' £15-20 million valuation.

After being denied a goal by the deflection off Armstrong last week, he will be keen to get on the scoresheet on Saturday.

AM: Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz was a constant threat for the Saints against Wednesday and he scored a late consolidation in the defeat at Gillingham in midweek.

The 20-year-old was one of few positives last season as the club were relegated from the Premier League and he will be a huge asset in the Championship.

LW - Samuel Edozie

It was a bright performance from Edozie at Hillsborough last week.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer, lacked end product, but he looked incredibly dangerous and should be given another opportunity this weekend.

ST - Adam Armstrong

Martin admitted it was a tough decision to leave Adams on the bench in favour of Armstrong last Friday night.

Adams is pushing for a start after his late winner against the Owls, but it seems Armstrong is Martin's preferred option and he should keep his place.