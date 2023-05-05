Burnley will be thankful that their summer business worked out for the best with their rebuild paying dividends.

It was a big risk to cash in on the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Max Cornet but many of their signings have been real assets and deserve the opportunity to shine in the Premier League next season.

We have rated all of their senior signings from this season below.

Goalkeepers -

Aro Muric (8/10): He may have endured some low moments - but the ex-Manchester City player has been a real asset at Turf Moor and deserves a high rating for several aspects of his game, including his distribution.

Defenders -

Jordan Beyer (10/10): Beyer has been nothing short of immaculate this term and should certainly be a player the Clarets look to sign permanently this summer. It may take a considerable amount to take him away from Borussia Mönchengladbach permanently but they should cough up the fee required.

CJ Egan-Riley (5/10): You could easily give Egan-Riley lower than a five considering he hasn't made much of an impact at a first-team level. However, he's only young and could become an important first-teamer in the future.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (8/10): He has spent a chunk of the season out injured and that's probably the only reason why his rating isn't higher. Proving to be a real asset alongside Beyer, he's another player the Clarets should look to recruit again this summer.

Ian Maatsen (8/10): Recording four goals and six assists in 37 league appearances, he has been a real asset in the final third and has arguably taken his game to a different level since his loan spell at Coventry City. He will be desperate to add to his goal contributions tally in his final game.

Luke McNally (5/10): McNally is in a similar position to Egan-Riley because he hasn't made a major impact for the first team. He has looked good at Coventry though, so he's one to keep an eye on.

Vitinho (6/10): The Brazilian is clearly a talented player but you have to question how effective he would be on the wing next season. He should probably be a backup option at full-back during the 2023/24 campaign.

Ameen Al-Dakhil (8/10): Quite frankly, the young centre-back has been an excellent asset for the Lancashire outfit since his arrival in January. His composure is admirable and you would back him to become a regular starter in the top tier sooner rather than later.

Hjalmar Ekdal (8/10): Edkal has been another excellent January addition and could be an adequate replacement for Harwood-Bellis if he doesn't return next season. Adapting to life in England very well, he should be useful for Burnley in the coming years.

Midfielders -

Samuel Bastien (5/10): Making just 18 league appearances this term, this season can't be counted as a success for the midfielder who will have wanted to play more. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him loaned out in the summer.

Manuel Benson (9/10): Scoring 13 goals and registering five assists this term, he has been in brilliant goalscoring form recently and is certainly doing everything he can to force his way into the Clarets' starting lineup next season. He deserves nothing less than a 9/10.

Darko Churlinov (4/10): Considering he was brought in for around €3m, he hasn't done anywhere near enough to justify his price tag yet. His performance away at Reading summed his season up, with the winger failing to impress at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Josh Cullen (10/10): The former West Ham man has been crucial to the Clarets' cause this season and probably deserves a starting spot next season. What a signing he has proved to be!

Scott Twine (5/10): After enjoying such a good campaign at MK Dons last season, he will be disappointed to have made such a limited impact at Turf Moor. Injuries have played a part in that. However, he will be pleased to have scored in a vital 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion earlier this year.

Anass Zaroury (8/10): The Moroccan has been underwhelming at times but he's also been unplayable at other points. The Clarets' supporters will be hoping to see the best version of the winger next season - because he can be a real asset in the final third when fit.

Nathan Tella (10/10): If Vincent Kompany can get a permanent deal done for the Southampton man this summer, that would be a big boost. Thriving in the absence of Jay Rodriguez and establishing himself as the Clarets' talisman, he deserves his 10/10 rating.

Strikers -

Halil Dervisoglu (5/10): The forward's goal against Rotherham United is one of his only notable moments at Turf Moor. Making just eight league appearances this term, his loan spell in Lancashire hasn't worked out for the best. He's talented - but he needs to go elsewhere to prove himself.

Lyle Foster (5/10): Foster has enjoyed some bright moments during his short time at the club but considering Kompany's side paid a reported €7m for him, it's difficult to give him more than a five at this point.

Michael Obafemi (6/10): Scoring twice in 14 appearances, he hasn't made a huge impact but has shown enough promise to suggest that he will be an asset in the future. The ex-Southampton man will only improve considering he's only young.