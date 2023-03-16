Blackburn Rovers picked up another crucial win in the race to secure play-off football this season, beating Reading FC 2-1 at Ewood Park thanks to Ryan Hedges' late goal.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are fifth in the table still but now five points ahead of Norwich City in seventh, after the Canaries' 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town last night.

That means that Blackburn will head into the March international break in the top-six regardless of results elsewhere this weekend, as they turn their attention to Sheffield United and an FA Cup quarter-final.

Ben Brereton Diaz got Blackburn on their way last night and Hedges stepped off the bench to win the game following Cesare Casadei's equaliser.

Tomasson's change replacing Sorba Thomas with Hedges worked a treat for Rovers, yet it's not like there wasn't a heap of praise for the starting winger, who continues to shine on loan from Huddersfield Town and started his ninth straight league game yesterday, involving himself heavily in the break that led to Brereton Diaz's opener.

Thomas took to social media to issue a simple message, writing: "+3 in the right direction."

The appreciation that the Blackburn supporters have for the 24-year-old was evident in the response to that message, with many pleading with Thomas to make his loan permanent come the summer.

That centres the bulk of the reaction here:

Blackburn's attention turns off the Championship this weekend, as they look to book a place at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals. They travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday lunchtime for an all-Championship quarter-final clash.

Thomas, who has impressed with his delivery from the right, will be cup-tied, having played for Huddersfield in the FA Cup earlier in the season.