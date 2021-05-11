‘Tell Tottenham it needs to happen’ – Alexander Tettey calls on Oliver Skipp to make summer transfer move

Norwich City will be preparing for life back in the Premier League after a hugely impressive promotion-winning campaign under the management of Daniel Farke this term.

The Canaries were relegated from the top-flight in the 2019/20 campaign, but have responded in the best way possible, as they were crowned champions of the second-tier.

Norwich were the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and they’ll be hoping that they can settle into life back in the Premier League next season.

One player that played an important role for Daniel Farke’s side in their promotion-winning campaign this term was Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Skipp, who made 47 appearances in total for the Canaries.

The midfielder caught the eye with a number of strong performances for Norwich, and recently took to Instagram following their final game of the season, and labelled promotion as the ‘perfect end to an incredible season’.

Alexander Tettey was quick to respond to Skipp’s message, and called on the Spurs midfielder to return to Carrow Road with Norwich City in the near future.

It has already been announced that Tettey will leave Norwich City this summer, which will bring an end to a nine-year spell with the Canaries, having signed for them back in 2012 from Rennes.

Did these 18 players make more than 100 appearances for Norwich City or not?

1 of 18 Jonny Howson? More Less

The Verdict:

Tettey speaks for the majority of the Carrow Road faithful here.

Skipp has been brilliant for Norwich City this season, and has played his part in the club’s promotion-winning season from the Championship.

But he’s Spurs’ player at the end of the day, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them looking to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next term.

Skipp has clearly enjoyed his spell with Norwich City though, and you would imagine that the Canaries would look to try and re-sign the midfielder again next season, even if that was to be another year on loan.