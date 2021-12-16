‘Tell me this is a joke’, ‘Significant coup’ – Contrasting reactions from these Ipswich Town fans to major managerial development

Ipswich Town are expected to appoint Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna as their new manager.

It looks like young Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna is going to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. More here 👇https://t.co/v3bSS3pznB #itfc #mufc — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) December 16, 2021

The Tractor Boys were expected to be pushing for automatic promotion before a ball was kicked this season, but they were inconsistent under Paul Cook for the early part of the campaign, which eventually cost him his job.

Since then, plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy but it has been reported today that McKenna is in line to take over.

The 35-year-old, who has also worked at Tottenham, has a good reputation as a coach in the game but even though he is coming from one of the biggest clubs in the world, there are risks considering his lack of experience as the main man.

Therefore, perhaps unsurprisingly, there was a real mixed reaction to the news from the Ipswich support.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…

No..He is not good enough for our team . — John Carlos (@Ionikosaxe) December 16, 2021

To convince a Man Utd first team coach to drop to L1 is a significant coup for the owners. Especially if he brings Pert with him too. You'd imagine significant promises on funding have been made too #itfc — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) December 16, 2021

Listen . He probably has some great connections , Tottenham an Man U on his CV and bring some experience in around him

Listen we had a tried and tested Manager in Cook , Lambert . Look where that got us … I think this is positive . — Andrew Harvey (@MeetintheUK) December 16, 2021

Got to give the guy a chance. People need to remember Mourinho learned under Robson and Mckenna has learned under Mourinho. That can't be bad surely. — jason r (@aubreyjason) December 16, 2021

Would be a bold and exciting appointment, needs to be backed by the fans and given time by the owners. We’ll get out of this funk eventually! Uppa Towen! — Liam Hannan (@iamliamh) December 16, 2021

Please tell me this is a joke …. Please — Warren Hood (@warrenhood1) December 16, 2021

Is this some kind of a joke? #ipswichcomedytown! — Jamie Legg (@JamieLegg8) December 16, 2021