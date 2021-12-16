Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Tell me this is a joke’, ‘Significant coup’ – Contrasting reactions from these Ipswich Town fans to major managerial development

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ipswich Town are expected to appoint Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna as their new manager.

The Tractor Boys were expected to be pushing for automatic promotion before a ball was kicked this season, but they were inconsistent under Paul Cook for the early part of the campaign, which eventually cost him his job.

Since then, plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy but it has been reported today that McKenna is in line to take over.

The 35-year-old, who has also worked at Tottenham, has a good reputation as a coach in the game but even though he is coming from one of the biggest clubs in the world, there are risks considering his lack of experience as the main man.

Therefore, perhaps unsurprisingly, there was a real mixed reaction to the news from the Ipswich support.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…


