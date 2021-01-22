Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Tell me there’s a buy-back clause’, ‘Just why’ – These Stoke City fans are not happy as transfer confirmed

9 mins ago

Stoke City have confirmed today that Thibaud Verlinden has left the club to join Dutch team Fortuna Sittard.

The 21-year-old was highly-rated by many Potters fans, however a combination of injuries and rivals for his position have limited his game time over the years.

Things haven’t really changed for the left-sider this season, as he has made just one league appearance in the current campaign.

Therefore, Stoke announced that Verlinden had completed his move to the Eredivisie outfit, with Alfie Doughty signed later as his apparent replacement.

Whilst the support were pleased with that bit of business, it’s fair to say that the sale of the Belgian didn’t go down well.

Many felt Verlinden had a lot to offer, and he could have potentially become a key figure at the club when you consider how young he still is.

Here we look at some of the comments following the transfer confirmation…


