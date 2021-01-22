‘Tell me there’s a buy-back clause’, ‘Just why’ – These Stoke City fans are not happy as transfer confirmed

Stoke City have confirmed today that Thibaud Verlinden has left the club to join Dutch team Fortuna Sittard.

We can confirm @ThibaudVerlinde has today left the Club in a permanent deal. All the best for the future, Thibaud!#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 22, 2021

The 21-year-old was highly-rated by many Potters fans, however a combination of injuries and rivals for his position have limited his game time over the years.

Things haven’t really changed for the left-sider this season, as he has made just one league appearance in the current campaign.

Therefore, Stoke announced that Verlinden had completed his move to the Eredivisie outfit, with Alfie Doughty signed later as his apparent replacement.

Whilst the support were pleased with that bit of business, it’s fair to say that the sale of the Belgian didn’t go down well.

Many felt Verlinden had a lot to offer, and he could have potentially become a key figure at the club when you consider how young he still is.

Here we look at some of the comments following the transfer confirmation…

Just why. He was such a talent. Got to question MON here — Lucas (@lucaswhiston5) January 22, 2021

Tell me there’s a buy back clause — George (@StokeGeorge) January 22, 2021

really gutting, but there’s gotta be be a reason behind it, MON knew he had talent so he wouldn’t just sell him out of nowhere, clearly he had a bad attitude or something, no ones bigger than the club so it was probably the right thing to do 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Bailey (@scfcbailey) January 22, 2021

Real shame about this. Looked very talented whenever I've seen him play for the 23s, and a few flashes when he's had a chance in the first team too. Not sure really when he hasn't been given more of an opportunity. — Robin Evans (@robin1302) January 22, 2021

No real surprise, he needs minutes to develop and MON isn’t providing them. MON has no obligation to though, and if what he’s see isn’t good enough then so be it. It just seems a real shame to me, we’ve brought him on for so long and he was so close to first XI before injury. — Matt Swift (@MSwift94) January 22, 2021

He has so much potential but wasn’t given a chance. Something must of gone on behind the scenes we don’t know about? Our loss. GL Thibaud 💙 — ᴋᴀʙᴏᴏᴍ (@KxBoooM) January 22, 2021

We better be getting enough money for a striker because otherwise that’s the most pointless deal ever — TOM 🔴⚪️ (@scfctom2) January 22, 2021