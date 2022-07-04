Teenager departs, Ahmedhodzic, Ayala: The Blackburn Rovers weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

It’s been a quiet summer transfer window for Blackburn Rovers so far with new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson yet to do much business in the market.

Rumours and reports continued to circle concerning the Championship club over the weekend, however, and there will be optimism amongst the Ewood Park faithful that improvements to the squad will be made soon.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the Blackburn weekend transfer headlines you might have missed…

New signings expected this week

Let’s start with some good news for Rovers supporters. The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that the North West club are hopeful of completing the signing of some new players early this week.

It is understood that both domestic and international players are being looked at with progress said to have been made in their search for new signings.

The report claims there is optimism that deals can be done before their pre-season friendly with Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Felix Goddard loaned out after new deal confirmed

New incomings are expected this week, then, but one player that has moved the other way is 18-year-old goalkeeper Felix Goddard.

Blackburn announced on Saturday that the teenager, who recently signed a new two-year professional contract, has been sent out on loan to non-league side Bamber Bridge until January.

Blackburn still keen on Malmo’s Anel Ahmedhodzic

Blackburn reportedly remain keen on centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic as the new manager looks to reunite with the 23-year-old, who he worked with at Malmo, despite Sheffield United making progress toward a deal.

The Sheffield Star has reported that the Blades have had a bid accepted but that the defender is tangled up in a loan-to-buy agreement with Bordeaux, which needs to be solved before a move can happen.

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon that Rovers remain interested and are willing to pay the £3 million it could cost to land him.

Granada linked again with Daniel Ayala

Daniel Ayala continues to be linked with a move to Granada, with the Lancashire Telegraph claiming that Aitor Karanka, who is in charge at the Spanish club, is keen on a reunion with the defender.

The pair worked together at Middlesbrough but it seems prizing him away from Ewood Park will be difficult.

It is understood that Ayala has impressed in pre-season training and is expected to be part of the squad for the 2022/23 campaign.