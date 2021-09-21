Teenage sensation to depart non-league club after a month loan spell

Teenage sensation Sam Fishburn is set to bid adieu to Lancaster City after successful completion of a month loan spell at the club and will make his final appearance for The Dolly Blues on Saturday in a clash against Ashton United in the NPL Premier Division.

The 17-year-old striker put in a stellar performance during his short stint at the non-league outfit, notching a total of eight goals which have triggered the interest of higher-ranked clubs to lure the English ace away on loan from his parent club, Carlisle United.

Sam Fishburn has been in the spotlight since joining Lancaster City after his goalscoring ability and enviable charismatic nature at the front of the park has mesmerised fans all over.

He will now be making his way back to his parent club Carlisle United this coming weekend.

Speaking about the development, Lancaster City boss Mark Fell stated via the Lancaster Guardian that: “We understand he will play Saturday and then he will go back to Carlisle.

“I think they have plans for him to be involved with them next week and I think they have had a lot of inquiries from clubs in higher divisions.”

The Verdict

It is a smart decision from Carlisle United to recall Sam Fishburn. He is a goal poacher with an eye for goalscoring, and could benefit from playing at a higher level.

His loan move to Lancaster City was more of an eye-opener to him as he rapidly got into a fine start, scoring eight goals in less than four weeks.

Should he keep up this form, he’ll gradually grow into becoming a regular at Carlisle which will unlock more doors for him.