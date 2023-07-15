Norwich City now find themselves entering a daunting new chapter following Teemu Pukki's departure, with the Finnish frontman choosing to leave at the end of his deal last term before joining MLS outfit Minnesota United.

Pukki arrived in Norfolk after leaving Bronby in 2018 and went on to establish himself as a bonafide icon within the club's recent history by scoring 88 times from just over 200 appearances across a highly-successful five-year spell.

He faced no adaptation issues in his first year in English football by finding the back of the net on 29 occasions to fire Norwich back to the top-flight, where he also emerged as something of a hit with 11 strikes, in spite of his team's eventual relegation.

And, from there on, there was a recurring feeling of deja vu, as Pukki then posted 26 goals to ensure Norwich's Premier League return at the first time of asking, before once again scoring 11 times as they went straight back down.

Though in the season just gone, the 33-year-old did not appear quite the formidable force he had been in years gone by, with a respectable yet far from remarkable outlay of 10 goals and a further seven assists in 41 outings.

Still, his departure nonetheless represents a significant blow that Norwich need to, by hook or by crook, rectify as swiftly as possible if they are to build upon last season's underwhelming 13th-placed finish.

On the face of it, it does appear as though they will have to scour the transfer market to fill Pukki's void, but they may not actually have to look as far as they think for a replacement.

And that player is Adam Idah, who could well be handed something of a lifeline regarding his Norwich career in the aftermath of Pukki's stateside departure.

How has Adam Idah performed for Norwich City?

An emergence from a productive talent conveyor belt that has also manufactured the likes of Max Aarons, Jacob Murphy and Todd Cantwell, Idah was brought to England from his native Ireland in 2017 and spent two years with the club's academy.

There, he truly flourished and generated excitement with a series of promising displays, and scored 12 times from 19 Premier League 2 outings in his second season to earn a nomination for the youth division's Player of the Season.

But after graduating to Norwich's first-team in 2019, Idah has often proved divisive.

In only his third appearance, he scored a sensational hat-trick in a 4-2 FA Cup victory away to Preston North End and then registered three Championship goals the following campaign, despite only starting once.

In the 2021/22 term, Idah managed to score his first and only top-flight goal to date to secure a 2-1 win against Everton, though last season, he was one of many Norwich players to vastly underperform even though he was licensed with the most minutes in a single campaign of his career.

After racking up 1156 minutes, 11 starts and 25 league appearances overall, Idah scored just once in a season that could have yielded his true breakthrough and fulfilment of the potential that has surrounded his name for a few years now- although he may have a shot at redemption next time around.

Could Adam Idah be Norwich City's Teemu Pukki replacement?

Make no mistake about it, replacing Pukki - a serious goalscorer - will be a tall order.

Indeed, goals were not the only facet that he routinely incorporated into the side, with his sharp movement, speed and ability to drive forward into dangerous areas in possession also proving problematic for opposing defenders over the years, as he was so much more for the Canaries than just a poacher.

And sure enough, the startling contrast between their respective goalscoring records does mean that, on paper at least, the thought of Idah adequately replacing Pukki appears pretty difficult to envisage.

But, that said, the underlying data provided by FBRef, which forms a criteria on a per-90 basis against players of the same position throughout the Championship, does suggest that, with the correct nurturing and, chiefly, a beneficial system with additional creative service sought over the summer, then Idah could be set to kick on next term.

Even though Idah did not score frequently last season, he evidently bears the required natural instincts of a potent striker and has the potential to be prolific by ranking in the top 13% for goals per shots on target with 0.50 - and this is something that can be built upon with better quality chances being conjured up in the whole team.

He is also a player that will involve himself in the team's all-round play and scored above 94% for through balls (0.31), 81% for take-ons attempted (3.02), 87% for take-ons succeeded (1.55) and 75% for passes into the penalty area (0.77), showing that he can interchange with teammates and partake in chance creation along with conversion.

On the flip side, though, the Republic of Ireland International will need to become more dominant in the air next term if he is to lead the line against physical defenders, having tallied in the bottom 31% for aerial duels won (1.39) along with a succession rate of just 34.6% - a poor return for a striker who stands at well over six foot.

Yet, it is something that can be improved upon, and unsurprisingly, it is a department that a lot of young second-tier forwards struggle with initially.

But across the board, it is clear that Idah beholds many of the raw fundamentals needed for any striker to succeed at this level, and providing that Norwich bring in the players that can craft the chances to yield more goals next term, there is no reason why he cannot throw his name in the hat to be Pukki's replacement moving forward.