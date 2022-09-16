Teemu Pukki’s Bristol City claims should serve as a warning to Burnley and Vincent Kompany

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has described Bristol City as “probably the best team we’ve played so far” and tipped them to challenge for promotion this season – in comments that should serve as a warning to Burnley and Vincent Kompany.

Defensive mistakes proved costly for the Robins on Wednesday evening as they were beaten 3-2 by Norwich despite controlling the game for long periods and creating plenty of chances.

They now travel to face another of the Championship‘s top sides in Burnley and could well be a handful for Kompany’s side at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets drew 1-1 with Lancashire rivals Preston North End, the team with the best defensive record in the division, in midweek but this weekend should offer a very different challenge.

While City have been suspect defensively at times, they’re the second tier’s top scorers with 18 goals in nine games and showed away at Carrow Road that they aren’t going to change their attacking style of play when they come up against some of the Championship’s top sides.

Speaking to club media after the game, Pukki heaped praise on the Robins in comments that should serve as a warning to Burnley and their manager.

“They’re probably the best team we’ve played so far,” said the Finnish striker. “They made it hard for us. It was not an easy game. We really had to fight, fight for those three points.

“They did well in this game. They’re a good team, they will be up there fighting for promotion as well.”

The Verdict

Burnley would be wise not to underestimate the Robins, particularly after Pukki’s post-match comments.

They’ve been hugely impressive this season and a real threat going forward while as they showed at Carrow Road, they’re able to control games through the likes of Alex Scott.

You’d imagine the Clarets will still dominate possession at Turf Moor but they need to be wary of what City’s in-form attackers can offer on the break.

There’s no doubt that there will be goals in this one for Burnley, it’s going to be about keeping the Robins out.