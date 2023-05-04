There will be emotional scenes at Carrow Road on Monday afternoon when Teemu Pukki takes to the pitch for the final time in a Canaries shirt.

Having spent five years in Norfolk, the time has come for Pukki to move on to pastures new, with the decision made at the beginning of last month that this will be the Finland international's final season with City.

Pukki joined Norwich back in 2018 on a free transfer from Brondby having spent four years with the Danish club, where he scored 72 times in 164 appearances in all competitions.

City were looking for a frontman to fire them back to the Premier League after a few years away and Pukki duly delivered by netting 29 league goals in his debut season, and he maintained his scoring form in the top flight with 11 goals from 36 outings despite relegation straight back to the Championship.

There hasn't been a season where Pukki hasn't hit double figures for Norwich and going into Monday's final match of the 2022-23 season against Blackpool, the 33-year-old has scored 88 times in 209 appearances for the club.

What has Teemu Pukki said to Norwich fans ahead of his departure?

Pukki joined BBC Radio Norfolk this week ahead of his final game for the club, and he shared an emotional message to the City players, staff and fans alike.

"On Monday I will be really emotional for sure," Pukki told The Scrimmage podcast.

"Still at the moment it seems really far away even though it's really close.

"It's been really nice to see fans in Norwich and all of them have been really kind, telling me good luck for the future.

"I played my best football (here). There will be memories and friends for a lifetime."

Where will Teemu Pukki go next following Norwich departure?

It's hard to say where Pukki may head to next, but he's still showing at the age of 33 he has got his goalscoring touch.

He's netted 10 goals and seven assists in 40 Championship appearances this season, although he hasn't actually scored a goal since January when he bagged a brace against Preston North End.

You cannot blame Pukki for wanting a new challenge at this stage of his career, and it will suit Norwich as well as he won't be on a cheap wage and they will want to rebuild ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Perhaps a return to Germany in the Bundesliga would be an ideal destination for Pukki as a back-up striker, or perhaps a top club in Denmark or Sweden would take him on as a starter.