Norwich City legend Teemu Pukki has signed a two-year contract with MLS outfit Minnesota United.

It was announced last month that the Finland international would be leaving Carrow Road, after five years in Norfolk. During that period, Pukki always hit double figures for goals in a campaign, which includes two years in the Premier League. In total, he scored 88 goals in 210 appearances for the Canaries.

So, it was a sad day for all connected to the club when it was confirmed that Pukki would be moving on, and his next destination was shared today.

Minnesota revealed that the 33-year-old had signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2025, and he is part of the squad as a designated player, although there are still formalities to be completed before he can join up with his new teammates.

Pukki is joining a side that are currently struggling in MLS, with Adrian Heath’s side sitting 12th in the Western Conference, although they are only four points away from the play-offs.

So, they will hope the former Celtic man can have a big impact on the side in the coming months, and all at Norwich will be wishing the player well on his new adventure.

It’s been a busy summer for David Wagner at Carrow Road, as he prepares for his first full season in charge. The club have already moved to bring in a new attacker, as Ashley Barnes arrived on a free transfer after his deal at Burnley expired after they had won promotion to the Premier League.

Pukki will be fondly remembered at Norwich

It was a shame for Pukki that his final year was a tough one, but he will be remembered as a fantastic player for Norwich, and his contribution over the years was brilliant. To get him in on a free transfer means he is one of the best signings in their recent history, and Pukki loved his time at the club.

It did feel as though this was the right time to move on though, as Norwich have other younger options in attack, and Pukki gets a new challenge in the final few years of his career. Now, he will hope to maintain his goalscoring form in America, and inspire Minnesota to a play-off finish.

Norwich fans will be wishing Pukki well at his new club, and Minnesota are sure to have plenty in Norfolk who keep an eye out on their results in the next two years.