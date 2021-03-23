Teemu Pukki issues verdict on Emiliano Buendia’s Norwich City future

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki says he hopes that Emiliano Buendia will stay at the club beyond the end of this season.

Buendia has been the subject of much speculation recently, having enjoyed another outstanding campaign for the Canaries as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Arsenal are one of those who have been heavily linked with Buendia recently, although it seems Pukki is hopeful that Norwich will be able to keep the Argentine at Carrow Road beyond the end of the upcoming summer transfer window, having clearly enjoyed playing alongside him in recent years.

Speaking about Buendia’s future at Norwich, Pukki was quoted by The Pink Un as saying: “He’s a top player.

“I get on well with him on and off the field. It’s my big hope he stays on the team. It’s so easy and nice to play with him.”

Since joining Norwich from Getafe in 2018, Buendia has gone on to make 113 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 19 goals and providing 37 assists in that time.

There are still around three-and-a-half years remaining on Buendia’s contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

As things stand, Norwich 14 points clear of the play-off places at the top of the Championship table, meaning they do look well set to secure promotion back to the top-flight of English football.

The Verdict

It is no surprise really to see that Pukki wants Buendia to stay at Norwich beyond the end of this season.

Buendia has obviously been outstanding for the Canaries throughout the past three seasons, and it would be a big blow for them to lose his influence on Daniel Farke’s side.

Indeed, for Pukki in particular, keeping Buendia must be a key hope, considering the supply that the Argentine provides him with to get the goals that he has been doing during his time at Norwich.

It may not be easy for Norwich to keep Buendia given the interest there appears to be in, although winning promotion back to the Premier League, as they look likely to do, will certainly help their cause in that respect.