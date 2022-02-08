Teden Mengi at Birmingham City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Birmingham City had a very busy January as Lee Bowyer was forced to wheel and deal to add to his squad.

Harlee Dean and Dion Sanderson departing left Blues short in defence, so they moved to bring in highly-rated Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has been a regular since making the move and it’s likely that he will continue to play a key role for Bowyer’s men in the coming months.

And, here we assess the deal including how it has worked out and what the future holds…

How’s it gone so far?

In truth, it’s been mixed, which is what you would expect from a young player.

Mengi has played seven games for Blues and they’ve won just one, without keeping a clean sheet in that period, although that says more about the team than the individual.

He has shown glimpses that suggest he can go on to be a defender, with good recovery pace and he does attack the ball well. However, he has struggled at times as well, particularly last time out against Sheffield United.

What issues does he face?

In terms of his own performances, Mengi will want to find a consistent high level over the remainder of the season.

But, Bowyer isn’t exactly blessed with loads of options if he decides to take the teenager out of the team, with George Friend the only realistic alternative.

So, you would expect Mengi to remain in the team, which will be good for his development.

What’s next?

This is a loan until the end of the season and you can’t imagine that Mengi or Blues are looking beyond that.

As mentioned, the lack of options at centre-back means the player will always be in and around the first-team, which is what he would’ve wanted from this experience.

His long-term future will depend on how things play out at St. Andrew’s. Another loan spell next season seems inevitable and if he does improve at Blues, a return to the club could work.