Highlights Hard work at every moment is a key lesson Sheringham learned from his time at Millwall.

Millwall crowd's high expectations taught players to always give their best effort.

Lions' atmosphere helped Sheringham develop and succeed at the top level.

Teddy Sheringham has revealed that the need to work hard at every moment is a key lesson that he took from Millwall to Tottenham and Manchester United, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Former England international Sheringham made his name with the Lions back in the 1980s, making his debut in 1984 against Bradford City.

During his time at the club, he was able to play a part in guiding them to the top flight in 1988, with John Docherty proving to be an excellent replacement for George Graham.

Climbing to the top of the top-tier table later that year and finishing the 1988/89 season in 10th place, the likes of Sheringham and Tony Cascarino played a big part in their success during that period.

First Division (1988/89) (End of season) P GD Pts 9 Queens Park Rangers 38 6 53 10 Millwall 38 -5 53 11 Manchester United 38 10 51

Unfortunately, they were relegated at the end of the next campaign and Sheringham moved on to Nottingham Forest in 1991.

Then going on to play for the likes of Tottenham and Man United, the forward was able to enjoy a very successful career, even winning the treble with the Red Devils during the 1998/99 campaign.

That was a special season, with the Englishman scoring the equaliser in a famous Champions League final win against Bayern Munich.

And even during the latter stages of his career, he was fairly successful with the likes of Portsmouth and West Ham United, winning promotion from the Championship with the latter.

Millwall lesson contributed to Teddy Sheringham's future success

Many people will look at his time at Millwall as a key reason why Sheringham was able to be such a success during his long-lasting career and he shared a key lesson he learnt at The Den before going on to be a success at White Hart Lane, Old Trafford and other destinations.

"It was a tough, hard upbringing at Millwall and you learn to give your all at every moment," the 58-year-old told FLW, via TG Casino.

"The Millwall crowd don't let you get away with anything.

"It was hard, but they were good lessons that I was learning along the way.

"You see players that are not giving their all these days and you think, if you'd started down at Millwall, they would have never let you get away with it.

"You realise in the end that they are good days to inbred in you for later on in your career."

Millwall was a great place for Teddy Sheringham to develop

The fact the Lions weren't in the top tier when Sheringham joined meant he had more chance of winning a decent amount of game time.

And having a decent amount of senior experience under his belt before competing in the top flight, that meant he was ready to play against some of the best defenders at the top level.

The Lions and their fans should be credited a decent amount for Sheringham's success, with the Old Den proving to be the perfect atmosphere for the striker to thrive in.

However, the player clearly looked after himself and that was a big reason why he was able to have such a long-lasting career.

Thriving at the top level for a sizeable chunk of his career, the Lions will be proud of the fact they played a big part in his development.

This interview with Teddy Sheringham was conducted on behalf of TG Casino.