‘Technical ability, vision, and work rate’ – Newcastle United weigh up move for in-demand EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien in 2022, according to TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Leeds United last summer and the Whites are said to be considering another move but could face competition from Newcastle and Wolves.

So, would he be a good signing for the Magpies? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Can you name which club Huddersfield Town signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Jonathan Hogg Burnley Southampton Watford Norwich City

Billy Mulley

This is a proposed move that I really like the look of.

Lewis O’Brien has been shining in a Huddersfield Town shirt for a while now and possesses a lot of desirable attributes that would make him an excellent fit at Premier League level.

His technical ability, vision, and work rate perhaps stand out as three of the more prominent abilities that he displays week in week out in Huddersfield colours but he is all extremely intelligent both in and out of possession.

Newcastle are in a position where they can financially compete with the Premier League clubs at the top end of the division, but also need to be sustainable in doing so, and recruiting a young, hungry central midfielder with bags of EFL experience should also be quite high on their priority list.

O’Brien has the ability to play in the Premier League and has the potential to star in England’s highest tier.

Chris Thorpe

I think O’Brien could be a good addition for Newcastle as he still has years left ahead of him to improve and develop.

It seems the money-rich magpies are looking to hoover up as much homegrown talent as possible under their new regime, so you can see why O’Brien fits the bill.

I would say he is needed on Tyneside purely because it appears likely that the club will be selling at least some of their current squad.

Huddersfield clearly have a valuation that needs hitting for the midfielder and Newcastle certainly wouldn’t have any problems with doing just that.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider from a Newcastle United perspective.

When you consider the injury suffered by Callum Wilson upfront, and the problems they have in defence, you do wonder whether another central midfielder such as O’Brien is a priority for the Magpies at the minute.

That being said, money is unlikely to be much of an object for Newcastle given their recent takeover, meaning they could potentially afford to sign O’Brien on top of getting those deals done that they might need in other positions.

As a result, given the clear potential and ability he has shown, and the fact that 23-years-old, there is plenty of time for O’Brien to improve even further, this could be one worth pursuing for Eddie Howe and co. to give the club a useful extra spark in the centre of the pitch.