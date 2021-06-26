‘Techinically gifted’, ‘Will need to act fast’ – Nottingham Forest eye first summer signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Groningen midfielder Ahmed El Messaoudi, according to Belgian outlet GVA.

It’s been a very quiet window so far by the Reds standards but it is understood they’re now set to rival Millwall for El Messaoudi.

But would he be a good signing for the Reds? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Nottingham Forest.

With James Garner returning to Manchester United from his loan spell at the City Ground, it leaves Chris Hughton with a sizeable void to fill ahead of the new league campaign.

El Messaoudi could be the answer to that problem, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Forest can fend off interest from the likes of Millwall to land his signature this summer.

Additional depth is certainly needed for Nottingham Forest heading into the new season, and he could turn out to be a solid addition to the Reds’ team, although there might be some concerns about how he’d adjust to English football, having not played at this level before in his career.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that would make a lot of sense for Nottingham Forest this summer, considering that they need to find a replacement for James Garner who has returned to Manchester United following the end of his loan spell.

He will not be an easy player to replace but Ahmed El Messaoudi is someone that might well fit the bill.

The midfielder is someone that has quality on the ball and he can both play in a defensive midfield role, but also get further forwards and contribute to the attacking play of his side. The 25-year-old showed this by scoring eight goals in his 29 league appearances last term.

El Messaoudi would therefore be able to fill in well in Chris Hughton’s system and he is still of the right age where he can be developed over the next few years.

There are other interested parties and therefore Forest will need to act fast if they are going to be able to secure his signature. It would be a signing that might work out really well for them if they can pull it off.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a really smart signing.

Chris Hughton is looking for fresh faces to come in this summer and Ahmed El Messaoudi would certainly fit the bill.

The 25-year-old is a technically gifted player who has a strong track record of scoring goals from a deep-lying midfield position – something that could really benefit Forest.

Millwall are also interested but if Forest can convince him that they mean business next term then I’d certainly back him to head to the City Ground.

Providing that they can agree a decent fee then I think this could be a solid addition.