Bristol Rovers have confirmed that Conygar Bristol Limited has exchanged conditional contracts as they take the next step to building a new stadium on the St. Philips Marsh land.

New stadium on the horizon for Bristol Rovers

The Gas played at Eastville Stadium for most of their history, before moving to the Memorial Stadium in 1996, where they have been playing since. However, there has been a hope that they could move elsewhere to a more modern ground, and there was hugely positive, and surprising, news on that front this afternoon.

That’s after the club shared an announcement video and an update on their official site where they confirmed that they had exchanged contracts with the Wholesale Bristol Fruit Market for the land at St. Philips Marsh.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Club President Wael Al Qadi explained why this was a significant step forward for Rovers in their quest to build a new stadium.

“This announcement marks a big milestone in our journey for a new stadium. We have been in positive discussions with the team at Conygar for two-and-a-half years and we are delighted that they have now formally secured a deal for the site. We look forward to working with them to finalise our agreement, whilst maintaining the long-term future of Bristol Rovers Football Club.”

As well as that, Greg Miller Cheevers, CEO of Conygar, gave an update on the latest from their perspective on the latest development.

“St. Philip’s Marsh and the Fruit Market site hold exciting possibilities that could help to transform this area into something positive for the city. We have been in discussion with Bristol Rovers for a significant time.”

The next step involved discussions with all parties as Bristol Rovers look to put some more firm plans in place moving forward.

Of course, that means there is still a lot of work to do, but it’s a significant step forward for the club as they look to move to a new stadium. On the pitch, Joey Barton's side have had a positive return to the third tier, as they sit comfortably in mid-table, with fans excited about the journey they are heading under the former Newcastle player.

As you would expect, the news went down very well among the supporters, who are excited at the prospect of the move, and it’s certainly one they didn’t see coming…