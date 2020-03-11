Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Teams in reach now’- This group of Tranmere Rovers fans react to another key evening in relegation battle

Published

27 mins ago

on

Tranmere Rovers are hitting form at just the right time this season and the Super White Army picked up their third win on the bounce as they put Blackpool to the sword.

Goals from Morgan Ferrier and James Vaughan before half-time gave Tranmere a two goal cushion which Blackpool struggled to decrease. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall did pull one back for the Tangerines but Rovers would hold out for their third straight win.

Previously, a dramatic away win at Shrewsbury was followed by a solid victory over fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley.

The run of three games has done the world of good for Tranmere’s survival prospects this season with the gap to AFC Wimbledon sitting at just three points with Micky Mellon’s side still having a game in hand on teams above them.

Tranmere fans will feel a lot more confident going into the final ten games of the Sky Bet League One campaign. Rovers are still yet to play a host of teams yet to confirm their own safety and start when they entertain Lincoln City on Saturday.

Here are some of the Super White Army’s responses to Rovers securing a third straight win…


