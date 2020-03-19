‘Teams have no way of replacing that cash flow’ – How might this current break effect QPR? Six-Pointer

Queens Park Rangers, as do all football clubs in England, face a testing few weeks.

The Premier League and English Football League announced earlier this week that they’ll be postponing football fixtures until at least April 3rd, and it’s put a lot of teams in precarious positions.

None more so than QPR – they peaked at Preston last time out, looking as good as they have done since Mark Warburton’s summer arrival, but that form could yet go to waste.

So what’s next for the club? And how will they cope through the coming weeks, both financially and in terms of keeping match fit? In this latest FLW Six-Pointer, we asses just that:

Financially, how badly could QPR suffer?

Very badly. But they’re not alone – every team in the EFL is likely to suffer from loss of revenue over the coming weeks, with ticket sales being at the fore of many teams’ income.

QPR have one of the tightest budgets in the league and have been working on next-to-nothing for a few seasons now. The likes of Lee Hoos has done excellent work of late to get QPR back to a more normalised financial state, but all that hard work could be thrown away over the coming weeks or months.

Are there any immediate ways that the club can counteract that?

Replacing the income of tickets sales, merchandise and so on cannot be done – teams have no way of replacing that cash flow, and it’s simply a case of waiting for it all to be over with, and hoping that there’s enough funding left to keep the club afloat.

What should be done about expiring contracts?

As with most things right now, there are more important facets to deal with. Player contracts run until June 30th and QPR are set to lose the likes of Grant Hall, Marc Pugh, Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel.

With income slashed until April, contract renewals will take a back seat, and it could leave QPR shorthanded if and when the season resumes.

Will QPR have the same squad when the season resumes?

Leading on from the last point, it all depends on when the season resumes. If it resumes on July 1st then QPR will be without the above mention players, and also without the likes of Jordan Hugill, Luke Amos and Jack Clarke whose loan deals will all expire.

As stated, QPR are, or rather were in some fine form before the season ground to a halt, but relegation still isn’t off the cards. Depending on when football kicks-off again, QPR could be left with the bare bones of a squad, and facing a very real threat of relegation.

How will Warburton maintain his players’ match fitness?

With a lot of people self-isolating, footballers included, keeping fit will be a challenge. The best thing that players can do if they’re not in training is to keep active where possible, but monitoring that from the club’s point of view will be even harder – Warburton will have to put a lot of trust in his squad.

What’s the best thing for QPR to do right now?

Like with most people, let alone footballers or football clubs, the best and only thing we can do right now is to isolate.

We’d love for our teams to be in training, readying for the season resume, and whilst some teams are still in training not all of them are. Come the time of football restarting, there could be a lot of disparity between the different teams.