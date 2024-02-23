Highlights West Bromwich Albion secured a crucial 3-0 win against Plymouth Argyle, strengthening their playoff position.

The return of key players like Ajayi, Diangana, Maja, and Phillips will provide depth and competition.

With a strong squad and promising forward options, West Brom is poised to make a serious promotion push this season.

West Bromwich Albion tightened their grip on the play-off places with a comprehensive 3-0 victory away at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

The Baggies re-established their four-point cushion inside the top six with all three points, and head into their crunch weekend clash with Hull City on a high after a rare win on the road.

Strikes from Cedric Kipre, Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows helped secure Albion’s first away victory since December, and West Brom are now looking a dangerous side as the squad possesses strong depth, with a number of key players returning to the first-team fold in recent weeks.

West Brom’s returning players

Albion had a boost as they welcomed back duo Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana from African Cup of Nations duty. The latter helped Congo to a fourth placed finish, while Ajayi featured heavily as Nigeria were beaten in the final by the Ivory Coast.

Adam Reach also made his return against Cardiff City at the beginning of February after recovering from an ankle injury sustained at Norwich City and is always an effective utility player to have in the squad over the course of the campaign.

Despite currently being sidelined by a number of issues, Kyle Bartley, Matt Phillips and Josh Maja are all expected to play some part of the remainder of the season, further bolstering Corberan’s options and adding much-needed competition for places as the race for the top six heats up.

West Brom’s strength in depth

Tuesday evening’s victory at Home Park highlighted the strength of Albion’s squad, with the use of Corberan’s substitutions helping the side get over the line with an important three points.

As the clash was in midweek, Corberan elected to rotate some of his team from the home defeat to Southampton, with Nathaniel Chalobah, Andi Weimann and Tom Fellows working their way in from the start.

This allowed the Spaniard to call upon some first-team regulars off the bench in the second half, as Ajayi, Diangana, Johnston and Okay Yokuslu were all introduced to secure the victory over the Pilgrims.

The on-loan Celtic man Johnston was particularly effective in the minutes he was given, cutting inside from the left flank to curl an effort beyond Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard to hand Albion breathing space with a 2-0 cushion.

The Glasgow-born wideman added a forcefulness to the left wing with his pace and close control, proving to be a handful alongside youth product Tom Fellows on the opposite flank, who also ended up on the scoresheet.

Diangana also added to the threat moving forward, while Ajayi and Yokuslu used their defensive qualities to shut out the opposition and help the Baggies to a 15th clean sheet of the term.

West Brom hold genuine promotion chance

Boasting multiple options in most areas of the pitch, Albion are beginning to look a force and have the ability to hit their stride during the final 13 games of the season.

The Black Country outfit has particularly bolstered the depth and quality in the forward department, with Johnston and Fellows emerging as second tier starlets, while January recruit Weimann’s versatility makes him a standout option in any forward-thinking role.

Midfield is also a strong area for Corberan’s outfit, with Alex Mowatt and Chalobah holding plenty of second tier experience in their careers, while Turkish international Yokuslu has proven he can play at the highest level after his impressive Premier League season at The Hawthorns back in 2021.

The addition of free agent Yann M’Vila adds another key body to the group, with the former French international recording over 200 appearances in Ligue 1 while also spending a season in the Premier League with Sunderland.

Corberan has managed to drastically turn around Albion’s defensive fortunes too since taking the job in October 2022, and West Brom have managed to win 12 games to nil from the 16 contests they’ve been victorious in this term. Erik Pieters has stepped in to cover Bartley’s absence over the last three games and has kept the backline organised with his leadership when required.

Albion now appear to be heading in a positive direction with the squad returning to a healthy and competitive balance. If injuries can be kept to a minimum heading into May, then the Baggies’ chances of ending a three-year absence from the top-flight will be as strong as ever.