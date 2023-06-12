Luis Semedo has sent a farewell message to Benfica fans ahead of his reported move to Sunderland.

According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, the 19-year-old forward will sign a five-year deal with the Black Cats in the next few days.

The Black Cats were first linked with Semedo, who is out of contract at Benfica this summer, at the start of June.

At that point, the Championship club were said to be the teenager's "strongest option" but it was unclear exactly how things would progress.

The good news for Sunderland is that they look to have got their man as a fresh report from Portugal has indicated that a deal has been agreed and that he will pen a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light in the next few days.

Luis Semedo's message to Benfica fans

With his move to Wearside close, Semedo has taken to Instagram to pen a message to Benfica supporters.

The 19-year-old confirmed he would be leaving the Portuguese top flight club, thanked everyone that had helped him during his 13-year stay and asked for understanding about his decision

He said: "My relationship with this huge club has been finalized. It's been thirteen years of eagle to the chest. It's been thirteen unique years. I ask everyone and especially the benefactors to understand me.

"A boy came to the club that I love, who instilled in me essential values for the man and player I am today.

"I thank all my colleagues, my psychologist, coaches, delegates, physiotherapists and all the other members without exception, because they made a huge contribution to my evolution.

"I will carry you all in my heart for the rest of my life and I will always remember the wonderful times I had here. Thank you for making me a better professional and, above all, for enriching this path we share.

"Eternally grateful. See you someday! Thank You So Much @slbenfica ❤️"

A host of Semedo's Benfica teammates, including Diego Da Silva Moreira Jr, Martin Neto, and Antonio Silva, were quick to send him messages of encouragement.

The young striker never made a senior appearance for Benfica but has been a regular in their U23s and B Team in recent seasons.

His talent has also been recognised by Portugal - having featured at U19 and U23 level for his country.