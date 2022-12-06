“Team performance gets worse” – Bristol City fan pundit on most disappointing player for the club this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a frustrating season for Bristol City so far in the Championship, one that Nigel Pearson will know he needs to improve upon.

After what was a good start to the 2022-23 season, the Robins have fallen down the table in recent weeks and now find themselves sat amongst a cluster of teams that are looking over their shoulder.

Pearson’s men started the campaign only losing two of their opening seven Championship games; however, they went into the four-week break without a win in five league games and now sit in 18th place, just a point above the relegation zone.

The Championship resumes once again this weekend, and the Robins will be preparing for their visit to Yorkshire, where they play Rotherham United on Saturday.

As mentioned, it’s been a disappointing campaign for City so far, but they have had some bright moments along the way, with academy graduate Tommy Conway leading the plaudits for his goal exploits.

Plus, fellow strikers Nahki Wells and Andreas Weimann have also been vital for Bristol City going forward. However, there have also been some players who may have disappointed fans this season. Here, we asked Bristol City fan pundit Jack Phillips if there was a player who had disappointed him this season.

He said: “I’d probably say only one player has disappointed me this season, and that would be Chris Martin. I feel like whenever he’s on the pitch, the team’s performances just get worse. He’s subbed on in most games, and it’s Chris Martin coming on again.

“He started the season alright, but it’s just dipped off completely; he just doesn’t seem to be as effective as he has been in previous seasons.”

Martin is closing in on nearly 100 appearances for the Robins in his two and a half years at Ashton Gate, but he is now entering the final six months of his contract and there has been no update regarding his contract situation.