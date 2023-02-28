Team news in-bound: Tomasson has just hours to make these 2 Blackburn decisions ahead of Leicester

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to secure their place in the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup this evening, when they travel to The King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side will go into this match on something of a high, given they are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run.

That includes a run of three straight wins last week, that lifted the club back into the Championship play-off places.

However, while that may have some at the club eyeing a place in the last eight of the competition for the first time since the 2014-15 season, there are some tricky selections calls for their head coach to make.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two big Blackburn decisions Tomasson has to make for this clash with Leicester later tonight, right here.

Which gamble does he take at left-back?

You get the feeling that whoever he selects at left-back this evening, Tomasson will be taking something of a gamble.

Despite being a more natural right-back, Callum Brittain has started the last two games, going back just a week on the left of defence.

While he has impressed in that role, those games are the first time he has completed 90 minutes since before the World Cup due to injury, meaning you wonder if Tomasson will want to maintain such a workload in a relatively short space of time.

However, given it is a hamstring injury suffered by Harry Pickering that has seen him turn to Brittain in that role, with the former Crewe man having missed the last two games, there may also be question marks about whether he is ready to start against the Foxes as well.

Does a new role for Pears earn him a break, and a chance for Hilton?

For much of the first half of this season, Aynsley Pears’ only appearances for Blackburn had been in the cup competitions.

However, an injury to first choice ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski has now seen Pears start each of Rovers’ last six Championship games. Given his only games when Kaminski has been fit this season were in the cups, you wonder if his new role as stand-in first choice ‘keeper means he will now be afforded the same chance for a break, in a game such as this.

If that were to happen, then Joe Hilton, who has been on the bench in recent weeks, would be in line for his Blackburn debut, and a first competitive appearance since playing in a 1-0 for Hamilton over Morton in the Scottish Championship during a loan spell last February.

With his contract at Ewood Park due to expire in the summer, it could certainly be interesting for Rovers to see the 23-year-old in action before then.