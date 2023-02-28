Team news in-bound: Pearson has just hours to make these 2 Bristol City decisions ahead of Man City

Bristol City‘s unbeaten start to 2023 will be seriously tested this evening as Nigel Pearson’s side host Premier League champions Manchester City at Ashton Gate in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Robins have won six and drawn five of their 11 games since the turn of the year, including a 1-0 win over Hull City in the Championship on the weekend and a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the last round of the FA Cup.

Man City will pose them their toughest test yet but the Bs3 outfit are no strangers to a big-name scalp at Ashton Gate, just ask Manchester United.

Rob Atkinson and Kal Naismith will both be absent meaning that Tomas Kalas and Zak Vyner are set to start at centre-back again. Tonight’s game will come too soon for Kane Wilson and Tommy Conway, who are both on the road to recovery, while the hosts will be without both of their January signings.

As the 8pm kick-off grows ever closer, we’ve focussed on two of the big personnel big decisions facing Pearson…

How to replace Anis Mehmeti

It’s fair to say that January signing Anis Mehmeti has fast become a fan favourite at Ashton Gate.

The tricky winger was signed from Wycombe Wanderers late in the window as a replacement for Bournemouth-bound Antoine Semenyo and has already shown just what an excting player he is.

Unfortunately, both Mehmeti and Harry Cornick are cup-tied after playing for other clubs in a previous round of this year’s competition, which leaves Pearson facing a dilemma with how he looks to replace him.

City do not have a like-for-like replacement in the squad, which may mean they have to shuffle their forward line around as a result.

After scoring from the spot in back-to-back games, starting Nahki Wells through the middle and moving Sam Bell out to the left flank looks the most likely solution for the Robins boss.

Whether to start Andi Weimann

Mehmeti’s absence could also offer club captain Andi Weimann a route back to the starting XI, however.

The Austrian enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career in 2021/22 but has struggled to reach those heights this term and, due in part to an injury, has only started one game since January.

His energy, dynamism and leadership could be really useful against Man City but Pearson may feel it’s hard to find a place for him in the starting XI.

Assuming Wells starts, dropping either Sam Bell or Mark Sykes would be a big call given their recent form while he won’t want to break up the midfield trio of Alex Scott, Matty James, and Joe Williams.

The Robins would benefit from having Weimann involved but it might be the case that he’s forced to make an impact from the bench.