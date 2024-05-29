Highlights Charlton may be close to signing left-back Josh Edwards, leaving Tayo Edun's future uncertain at the club.

Charlton Athletic could complete a deal for a new left-back, which may leave Tayo Edun feeling that Nathan Jones does not see a future for him at The Valley.

Charlton are hoping to complete a deal for Dunfermline Athletic's Josh Edwards this week, according to a report from London News Online.

It was reported that Charlton's bid had been rejected for the 23-year-old, who has attracted plenty of interest from League One clubs, but it now seems as though the Addicks are the closest to wrapping up a deal.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones revealed how his ideal squad would be structured shortly after he arrived at the club. The Welshman explained that he wants 22 outfield players at his disposal, giving him two options for each position.

Thierry Small and Tayo Edun are currently the two players capable of playing on the left-hand side of Charlton's defence.

Charlton Athletic - Tayo Edun vs Thierry Small 2023/24 League One stats (Transfermarkt) Player Name Played Wins Draws Defeats Goals Assists Tayo Edun 26 3 11 12 0 2 Thierry Small 14 4 9 1 1 1

Jones prefers Small over Edun

When Jones arrived at the beginning of February, Edun had started all but one of Charlton's previous 15 fixtures in League One, only missing out against Blackpool through suspension.

Edun played 90 minutes in a 2-0 defeat against Reading in Jones' first game in charge. However, the former Blackburn man went on to make just four further appearances and was taken off at half-time in his only other start under Jones.

Small started each of the last 14 games of the season, only missing out once during the 14-game unbeaten run that saw the Addicks steer clear of the relegation zone.

Charlton extended Small's short-term deal at the end of the season, meaning that he is contracted for the 2024/25 season. The teenager, who is the subject of transfer interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County, has also been offered a new long-term contract by the Addicks.

If Small is still a Charlton player at the beginning of next season and Edwards signs for the club from Dunfermline, Edun is likely to be stuck down the pecking order. Jones is a manager who likes to keep a streamlined squad, so there is a strong possibility that he will be allowed to leave the club.

Edun has struggled at Charlton

When Edun arrived at The Valley from Blackburn Rovers last summer, there was a sense of optimism among the supporters. He had been playing Championship football and was part of a Lincoln City side that reached the play-offs the last time he was in League One.

However, the 26-year-old was only on the winning team three times during 26 League One outings for the Addicks. His wrongful sending-off at home against Northampton Town, shortly before the visitors scored a 97th-minute winner, somewhat summed up the defender's season.

Once Small had cemented his place at left wing-back, Jones brought Edun back into the side in midfield against Shrewsbury Town in the Addicks' last home game of the season. Unfortunately, he was substituted at halftime after failing to make an impact.

The ex-England youth international has one year left on his contract, but it would be no surprise to see him join a new club during this transfer window, especially if Edwards is signed and Small stays at the club.