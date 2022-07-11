Taylor transfer update, Anderson news and pursuit of striker: The latest Bristol Rovers news headlines you might have missed

Bristol Rovers are gearing up for League One football again next season and will spend the majority of this summer ensuring they don’t sink like a stone back in the third tier.

Joey Barton will be aiming to whip his troops into shape and ensuring that he has the best squad available to him when the whistle blows on the opening day of the new campaign.

That will likely mean more transfer business ahead to ensure that they look up rather than down next term.

Here then, are some of the latest rumblings involving the Gas.

Connor Taylor Transfer Boost

Bristol Rovers have made it no secret that they want to try and bring Connor Taylor back to the club next season, with Bristol Live reporting that Barton is eager for a reunion.

The good news for the Gas then is that it could certainly be on the cards this summer. Speaking to The Sentinel, Michael O’Neill hasn’t outright claimed that he will be keeping the player for next season, saying that his journey into the first-team ‘doesn’t have to happen now.’ That means a deal could be worked out.

Rovers themselves certainly appear keen to get a fresh agreement in place, with the side happy with how he performed for the side in their promotion season.

He managed a total of 42 league games and three goals for the side last term on loan and didn’t look out of place in League Two. A division higher would be a fresh test for the player but Barton certainly believes he could be up to the task by seeking out a new bid for the player.

Bristol Rovers blow in pursuit of 19-year-old

On the flip side though, Bristol Rovers might not be able to seal a new deal for another former player of theirs (for now at least).

That’s because the Chronicle is reporting that Newcastle want to use Elliot Anderson in pre-season – and with the Gas chasing a new deal for the player, they may not be able to get a move agreed as soon as they would like.

The youngster spent last season on loan with Rovers, impressing by bagging seven goals and managing six assists in just 20 starts. That averaged out at 0.67 goals or assists per 90 and with a record like that, it is no wonder Barton wants him back for their League One campaign.

Anderson though has caught the eye during that loan spell and Eddie Howe plans to test him out in pre-season. If he impresses for his parent side, they could loan him higher up the pyramid or even keep him for themselves.

Rovers though will be hopeful that business can still be done – but for now, their pursuit has been handed a blow.

Striker refuses to speak over potential Bristol Rovers deal

A final piece of transfer news involves the potential move from Rovers for James Norwood.

The striker has been linked with a switch to the Gas, with the player now having been let go by former club Ipswich. That means he is free to join any club that makes him a decent offer.

The Gas are believed to be one of the sides keen to do business but so far nothing has been agreed and the player remains without a side. Still, the player admitted on the Renegade Statman podcast that he ‘can’t really say too much’ about if he would line-up against Ipswich next season and whether he would celebrate against them too.

He is remaining tight-lipped over his future then and it still remains unclear as to whether he will end up joining Joey Barton’s side or not. For now, Rovers seem to be keen and a move would be a welcome boost for the side – he has managed 26 goals in 81 third tier games – but the player himself is saying nothing.