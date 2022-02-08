Taylor starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Bournemouth on Wednesday night

Birmingham City return to action on Wednesday night to face promotion chasing Bournemouth.

Lee Bowyer’s side lost their last league game, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

That defeat has left the Blues 18th in the Championship table, 13 points clear of the drop zone and 12 points adrift of the top six.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth find themselves out of form. Their January results saw them drop out of the top two and fall away from league leaders Fulham.

Scott Parker’s side did win their last league game, and will need to find back to back wins to keep their promotion ambitions on track.

Here is how we think Birmingham City will line up to face the Cherries on Wednesday night…

Birmingham City will be without Taylor Richards and Tahith Chong due to injury.

While Troy Deeney has returned to training, it is still unlikely he goes straight back into the starting side so quickly.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Birmingham City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Jude Bellingham More Less

Lyle Taylor has already gotten on the good side of Birmingham fans following his goal in the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

That means he will retain his place in the side on Wednesday evening.

Given these injury concerns, it is likely that Bowyer will name an unchanged lineup to the side that lost last weekend.