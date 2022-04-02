Taylor starts: How we expect Birmingham City to line up against WBA on Sunday

Birmingham City will be looking to halt the momentum of their local rivals this weekend.

Lee Bowyer’s side are stuck in the mid-table of the Championship with the season coming into its concluding weeks.

The Blues have little to play for but pride, with a comfortable 14 point gap to the bottom three with only seven games remaining.

But Steve Bruce’ side still have an outside chance at making the play-off places, having gone on a four game unbeaten run before the international break.

That has seen the Baggies move to within seven points of the top six with the return of the Championship this weekend.

This gives Birmingham the opportunity to derail West Brom’s promotion bid, which the Blues fans would love nothing more than to scupper their rivals’ season.

Here is how we predict that Bowyers will line up his side to face West Brom this Sunday…

Kristian Pedersen will likely come back into the side having served his suspension for the team.

The Dane will likely slot in at centre-back, meaning the two wing-backs will remain in position.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Birmingham City?

1 of 12 Jasper Carrott? Yes No

Lyle Taylor may also return to the side, providing he has recovered from injury.

That would mean replacing Scott Hogan in the starting side, meaning he would drop to the bench.