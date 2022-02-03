Taylor Richards update emerges ahead of Birmingham City’s clash with Sheffield United

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that Taylor Richards has stepped up his road to recovery from injury by getting back on the grass this week.

The Blues would have been hoping to turn to the attacking midfielder for inspiration in their recent fixtures after signing him on a temporary basis from Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

However, Richards has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his ankle.

Yet to make his bow for his new side, the 19-year-old will not be available for Birmingham’s clash with Sheffield United tomorrow.

After being held to a draw by Derby County last weekend, the Blues will be determined to get back to winning ways in their showdown with the Blades.

However, if Birmingham are not at their very best in this fixture, they could be in for a tough evening at St Andrew’s as Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won six of their last eight league games.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with the Blades, Bowyer shared an update on Richards.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about Richards, the Blues boss said: “He has just come back from Covid and today [Wednesday] I see him jogging outside on the grass.

“I don’t know how far away he is but today is the actual first time I have seen him.”

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

The Verdict

For Birmingham’s sake, they will be hoping that Richards will be able to make his debut for the club in the not too distant future as the attacking midfielder unquestionably possesses a great deal of potential.

During his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season, Richards managed to set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays as he scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 41 appearances.

Whilst it may take the Birmingham loanee some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, there is no reason why he cannot eventually make a positive impact for the club.

By easing Richards into action when is fit enough to feature, Bowyer will minimise the risk of the teenager suffering another injury setback.