Queens Park Rangers will be looking for their first points of the Championship season when they take on Middlesbrough at home on Saturday afternoon.

An outstanding Lewis Travis strike for Blackburn condemned Michael Beale to defeat in his first game in charge of the R’s, and whilst they were competitive, the reality is they were pretty toothless in the final third.

Despite that, Beale doesn’t have the squad to make major changes, as several players are still returning from injury and he will hope to bring a few more new signings in ahead of the deadline.

With that in mind, we look at the XI the Londoners are likely to go with…

The defensive unit was pretty solid at Ewood Park and on paper they look strong, with Seny Dieng sure to start in goal, and the potential defensive partnership of Rob Dickie and Jake Clarke-Salter could be impressive in central defence.

At full-back, Osman Kakay and summer signing Kenneth Paal should continue and will be instructed to get forward to help the attack.

In midfield, there could be a change as Taylor Richards starts ahead of Andre Dozzell who drops to the bench. Richards is expected to have a big role to play in this campaign but he wasn’t fit enough to start last week, but a full week working with his new teammates will have helped.

Alongside the youngster, Sam Field and Stefan Johansen are sure to start in the midfield three.

Going forward, Beale may want to make changes after his side failed to have a shot on target but the likes of Tyler Roberts and Chris Willock aren’t fit, even if the latter should make the bench.

So, you would expect Olamide Shodipo to get the nod, with Beale surely hoping Ilias Chair can have a big impact, with Lyndon Dykes to be the focal point.

Thoughts? What would your XI be? Let us know in in the comments below.