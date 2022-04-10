Taylor Richards makes bold Birmingham City claim after defeat at Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Championship yesterday.

Forest took the lead just five minutes into the game through Keinan Davis, and although Nico Gordon had a header that went just wide of the post as the Blues searched for a leveller, it was Nottingham Forest who scored again with Scott McKenna scoring in the 79th minute.

Although Nottingham Forest had more shots on target during the game, Birmingham registered more shots on target in the first half.

As a result, on-loan Birmingham midfielder Taylor Richards feels his side were the better team as he told Birmingham Live: “I thought we played well during the first and second halves. I thought we were the better team for most of the game, but we have to defend better than we did and take our chances in the final third.

“The coach said we have to be better in both boxes – that’s where the game is won. It’s good having the ball in their half, but we have to be better with the final product; the final shot or pass. We weren’t as good at that today so we have to work on that next week.

“We work hard every day. Our efforts are there on the pitch but we didn’t take the moments that win you the game.”

Despite losing the game meaning they’ve only won one of their last five games, Richards felt his side showed good signs as he said: “I don’t think it was frustrating, I thought we had good periods in the game where we were in control. It’s in the final third though where we have let ourselves down.

“It did surprise us how quickly they came at us, but I thought we reacted well to going a goal behind.

“We just want to go and score to go back in front. We tried today but in the final third we were just not good enough.”

Birmingham now sit 18th in the Championship table, out of reach of the play-off, but comfortably clear of the relegation zone, and will look to get back to winning ways when they host Coventry on Friday afternoon.

The Verdict:

You can see where Richards is coming from. Possession in the game was mostly equal showing Birmingham did enjoy spells in the game but needed to do better in the final third.

That being said, they were still on the wrong side of a 2-0 defeat so you have to ask yourself how well they did react to going a goal behind.

Of course it is encouraging for the side if they were performing well in the game but it is about results and Birmingham need to be picking those up.

Birmingham are 18th in the league so will be hoping they can build upon the good parts of the performance to gain results, especially now the pressure is off, meaning they do have a point to prove between now and the end of another underwhelming season.