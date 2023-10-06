Highlights Charlton and Blackpool are both in mid-table in League One, but there's still plenty of time for their positions to change this season.

Charlton's defense has benefited from the regular partnership of Lloyd Jones and Michael Hector, providing much-needed consistency.

Corey Blackett-Taylor and Alfie May have been standout performers for Charlton, with May scoring a brace in the last game and Blackett-Taylor showing his talent.

Charlton take on Blackpool this weekend in Sky Bet League One as both sides look to try and kickstart themselves and get up the table.

It's pretty much the definition of a mid-table clash between the pair in the third tier, but we're still in the formative stages of the campaign and a lot can change between now and the end of the year, so no time to worry yet.

It's a chance for Michael Appleton to take on Blackpool, one of his former sides, and this is the side we think he could name for this one...

GK - Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Maynard-Brewer should continue in goal for this one, with Harry Isted still out injured.

Both have featured in the side this year and it's another chance for Maynard-Brewer to try and stake a claim to be the preferred option under Michael Appleton.

RB - Tennai Watson

Watson should continue down the right hand side of the defence.

We've not seen him feature all that much this season, of course, but he made his full debut recently against Shrewsbury Town and will be eager now to establish himself in the side moving forwards.

CB - Lloyd Jones

Jones has really established himself in the heart of the defence for Charlton, with him making an appearance in every league game so far for the Addicks in the 23/24 campaign.

Having some regularity and consistency at the back will be welcome for the Addicks, after previous seasons have seen them having to make a number of different partnerships work in the middle of defence.

CB - Michael Hector

Happily enough with that said about Jones, Michael Hector has also been a pretty regular fixture at the back with a number of starts and a handful of sub appearances - he's only missed one game in any capacity this season.

If he and Jones can keep building together then that will help Charlton no end.

LB - Terell Thomas

Thomas has played in every game so far this year in the league, though not always from the start.

However, we think he has a good chance of staying in the side here after the win over Exeter City, and he'll be looking to see if he can rack up a string of starts in the coming matches.

RM - Chem Campbell

Could one change we see for Charlton involving Chem Campbell getting a go from the off?

He's clearly a very talented young footballer and parent club Wolves will be eager to see what he can do at this level, hence the loan.

He's not featured a massive amount so far this season, but perhaps this weekend that can change.

CM - George Dobson

Dobson has been a regular feature in the side for Charlton this season and there seems no reason to change that for this one.

He's a robust, energetic player that always puts a shift in in the middle of the park, and any team in League One needs that sort of midfielder in order to compete.

CM - Scott Fraser

We know what a talent Scott Fraser is and he'll be eager to try and get some regular game time under his belt and show exactly what he can continue to do at this level.

He came off of the bench in the win over Exeter and will be eager to get more minutes in the Charlton side and keep looking forwards now.

LM - Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor is having a fine season for Charlton, with him drawing the Addicks level against Exeter last time out in League One, and setting them on their way to a 4-1 victory.

He is showing why he has been so highly rated during his formative years, and will provide a real threat to Blackpool this weekend.

ST - Chuks Aneke

Charlton fans know all too well what Aneke can do when he is on form.

He might not play as much as some of the other players, and that has been the case again this year, but he still has something to offer.

After featuring in the win over Exeter, we imagine he'll play in this one as well.

ST - Alfie May

May has been a real standout for Charlton so far this year and is swelling goal tally increased further last time out as he bagged a brace against Exeter.

With him in this form, Charlton always have a chance in games and Blackpool will do well to keep him quiet this weekend.