Charlton Athletic will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the league by securing another point or three against Exeter City at The Valley on Tuesday evening.

Previously looking as though they were in a bit of trouble under Dean Holden, they have managed to improve their results under new boss Michael Appleton but the Addicks can't afford to rest on their laurels.

Considering the calibre of players they have at their disposal, sealing a place in the promotion mix has to be the aim and considering it's so early on in the season, they still have a real chance of being at the top end of the division at the end of this term.

For now though, they need to take every game one at a time and not get too far ahead of themselves to increase their chances of success.

Tomorrow evening's opponents Exeter have made an excellent start to the campaign and even though the game is at The Valley, this looks set to be a tough test for Charlton.

Ahead of this match, we have predicted the starting 11 Appleton will put out.

GK: Harry Isted

Isted did enough to keep Shrewsbury Town at bay on Saturday and he deserves another opportunity to prove his worth.

After being released by Luton Town in the summer, the stopper will want to show the Hatters why they should have kept hold of him.

LB: Terrell Thomas

Thomas is another player that has a point to prove.

He joined Reading on a short-term basis during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign and made two Championship appearances, but hasn't played at that level since after being released by the Royals.

The defender will be keen to get back to the second tier with the Addicks.

CB: Lloyd Jones

The summer signing managed to keep a clean sheet with centre-back partner Michael Hector at the weekend - and will be looking to do his bit to keep Charlton's unbeaten run intact.

CB: Michael Hector

Hector is a player who will want to prove why he played at a higher level earlier on in his career.

It isn't too late for the Jamaican to earn a move to a higher tier - and he may want to do that with or without the Addicks.

He has shown a lot of loyalty to his current side though.

RB: Tennai Watson

The good thing about having Watson at right-back is the fact he already knew Hector from their time together at Reading.

Watson was only a youngster when Hector left the Select Car Leasing Stadium - but they may have already struck up a relationship in Berkshire and that may help at The Valley as they look to remain strong defensively.

CDM: George Dobson

Dobson is one yellow card away from being suspended, so he will want to be careful.

However, picking up yellow cards is an occupational hazard in the game and he can't be too cautious if he wants to be effective as a strong midfielder.

Winning the midfield battle will be crucial tomorrow - and he could play a big part in that.

CM: Louie Watson

With Terry Taylor potentially needing a scan on his knee injury, it would be difficult to see him being fit in time for this game.

Watson could be an excellent replacement though - and he will want to do everything he can to keep his place in the starting lineup if he gets an opportunity to shine against the Grecians.

CM: Tyreece Campbell

With Taylor potentially out of action, Appleton will probably be reluctant to change the midfield too much and Campbell could get the opportunity to start again.

LW: Corey Blackett-Taylor

With Hull City and Swansea reportedly keeping an eye on him, Blackett-Taylor will want to continue impressing.

Recording two goals and three assists in nine league appearances this term, you would back him to be a threat again tomorrow.

RW: Miles Leaburn

Leaburn is another player who has attracted interest this year and that's no surprise considering how good his goalscoring record was last term.

At his age, he will only get better.

ST: Alfie May

May is also one yellow away from being suspended - but he can't stop playing his normal game.

If he can continue to be aggressive and a real threat, it wouldn't be a shock to see him get on the scoresheet against Exeter.