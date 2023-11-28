Highlights Ipswich Town will be looking to capitalize on Millwall's recent poor form and secure a crucial victory in the promotion race.

Ipswich Town will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Wednesday night, when they host Millwall at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys saw their run of 12 games without defeat in the league come to an end on Saturday evening, when they were beaten 2-0 by West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Despite that, they do remain second in the current standings, still seven points clear of the play-off places, meaning they can cement their stance in the promotion race with victory over the Lions.

Indeed, the visitors will be looking to bounce back themselve going into this one, after a 3-0 defeat at home to Coventry City at the weekend, in what was Joe Edwards' second game in charge of the club.

As a result, this could be an opportunity for Kieran McKenna's side to take advantage of a somewhat out of form opponent, who have won just once in their last seven games.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Ipswich Town starting XI McKenna could name to try and get those three points against Millwall on Wednesday, using the 4-2-3-1 formation that has been employed throughout the season so far.

Goalkeeper: Christian Walton

Vaclav Hladky has been an ever present for Ipswich in the league this season, but with the Tractor Boys having conceded ten goals in their last five league games, it could be time to give Walton, who was so reliable during the club's promotion campaign last season, another go in the league.

Left-Back: Leif Davis

Davis has been a key man for Ipswich this season, supplying seven assists in 16 Championship games from his position at full-back, so his creativity is something they will surely look to again in this one.

Centre Back: Cameron Burgess

Burgess is another to have been a consistent presence in Ipswich's backline this season, starting all but two league games, which suggests he should keep his role in the side against Millwall.

Centre Back: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden has again been a regular and reliable presence at the heart of Ipswich's backline this season, and you imagine that will once again be the case on Wednesday night.

Right-Back: Brandon Williams

Manchester United loanee Williams has often operated on the right-hand side of defence for McKenna's side this season, and having grown into that role, could retain his place in the XI for this one.

Centre Midfield: Massimo Luongo

Luongo has featured in every league game for Ipswich this season, but did so from the bench on Saturday following his international exploits with Australia, so he could now return to the side from the start, taking the place of Jack Taylor, who has largely featured off the bench this season.

Centre Midfield: Sam Morsy

Club captain Sam Morsy is another to have regularly featured for Ipswich this season, and it would be no surprise if they look to his leadership on the pitch again in this clash with Millwall.

Left-Wing: Nathan Broadhead

With six goals, Broadhead is Ipswich's joint top scorer this season, so that attacking output is something the Tractor Boys may well look to gain from again on Wednesday night.

Attacking Midfield: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is another who has found the net six times for the Tractor Boys since the season began, and as one of their top attacking outlets from recent seasons, looks an obvious choice to start again on Wednesday night.

Conor Chaplin record for Ipswich Town (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 19 6 4 2022/23 League One 52 29 5 2021/22 League One 47 11 3 As of 28th November 2023

Right Wing: Wes Burns

Burns made his return to the Ipswich starting lineup for the first time in almost two months in that defeat to West Brom, in what was a major boost for the club, with his attacking threat a major asset that should keep him involved in this one.

Centre Forward: George Hirst

Hirst has started all but two Championship games this season, suggesting he is McKenna's preferred choice at centre forward right now, meaning he may be well set to lead the line once again for Ipswich against Millwall.