Taylor Moore’s loan spell away from Bristol City: How’s he getting on? Can he become a Robins first-teamer?

Taylor Moore left Bristol City to join Scottish Premiership side Hearts on loan during the summer transfer window.

Moore made 22 appearances in the Championship season, and was sent on loan to Tynecastle with a view to getting more minutes under his belt.

Hearts have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and remain unbeaten having drew 1-1 with Rangers at the weekend.

They sit second in the Scottish Premiership table and sit only one point behind the Gers, winning five of their opening nine games.

Moore joined Hearts in the latter stages of August, and has since made six appearances for the club – five of those coming in the SPFL.

The 24-year-old has started on three of those occasions, keeping back-to-back clean sheets against Livingston and Motherwell before being left on the bench against the Gers.

City have switched to a back-three of late, with Tomas Kalas, Nathan Baker and Rob Atkinson all starting in defence.

There is scope, then, for Moore to come back in and fill of those spots, or provide competition to one of the three at least.

Hearts also play with a back-three, too, meaning that Moore will learn how to play in that system and return as a ready-made replacement.